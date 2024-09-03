Drones attacked a military airfield in Tver, Russia — video

On August 3, the Russians announced a drone attack on the military airfield in Tver, Russia.

What is known about "cotton" in Tver, RF

According to rosZMI, on the night of August 3, drones attacked the Russian city of Tver. Local residents report that UAVs were flying towards the airfield.

Currently, there is no detailed information about the airfield attack. Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of two drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

On the night of September 3, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced. Share

Drones attacked DRES in the Tver region of the Russian Federation

On September 1, a local power plant in the city of Konakovo , as well as a gas distribution network located a few kilometers from it, came under attack in the Tver region.

According to preliminary data, five drones were allegedly destroyed in the Konakovo area. However, it is known that a serious fire broke out at the DRES in the Tver region.

The consequences of drone attacks on DRES in the Tver region of the Russian Federation began to appear online.