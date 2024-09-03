Drones attacked a military airfield in Tver, Russia — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Drones attacked a military airfield in Tver, Russia — video

Drones attacked a military airfield in Tver, Russia — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On August 3, the Russians announced a drone attack on the military airfield in Tver, Russia.

Points of attention

  • Drones attacked a military airfield in Tver, Russia.
  • Local residents watched the drones fly towards the airfield, and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged downing of drones in other regions.
  • As a result of a drone attack earlier in the Tver region, a power plant and a gas distribution network caught fire, while five drones were destroyed.

What is known about "cotton" in Tver, RF

According to rosZMI, on the night of August 3, drones attacked the Russian city of Tver. Local residents report that UAVs were flying towards the airfield.

Currently, there is no detailed information about the airfield attack. Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of two drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

On the night of September 3, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced.

Drones attacked DRES in the Tver region of the Russian Federation

On September 1, a local power plant in the city of Konakovo , as well as a gas distribution network located a few kilometers from it, came under attack in the Tver region.

According to preliminary data, five drones were allegedly destroyed in the Konakovo area. However, it is known that a serious fire broke out at the DRES in the Tver region.

The consequences of drone attacks on DRES in the Tver region of the Russian Federation began to appear online.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine hit warehouses with anti-tank missiles and fuel at the airfield of the Russian Federation "Marinivka" — sources
Defense forces of Ukraine hit warehouses with anti-tank missiles and fuel at the airfield of the Russian Federation "Marinivka" — sources
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Strike on the Russian airfield Marinivka. Satellite images of the consequences appeared on the network
airfield Marynivka
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones hit the Russian military airfield "Engels" — video
Drones hit the Russian military airfield "Engels" — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?