On August 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit warehouses with guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marynivka airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the consequences of "cotton" at the airfield "Marinivka"

According to the sources, the enemy is actively using "Marinivka" for bombing the front line in Ukraine.

Local residents are now complaining that their military airfield "looks like footage from an apocalypse movie" after the drone attack.

The so-called "SVO" is going so well according to the plan that the local residents listened all night and morning to the exploding of warehouses with aviation KABs, ammunition and fuel and lubricants, sources said.

It is reported that columns of black smoke are rising over the territory of the airfield and a powerful detonation is heard.

"The defense forces work with surgical precision on the airfields from which the enemy attacks Ukraine. Each such implementation reduces the superiority of the Russians in the air and significantly limits their aviation capabilities," informed sources said.

Drones attacked an airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

On August 22, drones attacked the airfield "Marinivka" in the village of Oktyabrskyi, located a few kilometers from the city.

Local residents reported numerous detonations at the "Marinivka" airfield.

Subsequently, the governor of the Volgograd region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed the arrival of the UAV at the military facility.

According to him, at night, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled an attack by a UAV on the territory of the Volgograd region in the Marynivka area, "most of the drones were destroyed."

As a result of the fall of the UAV, a fire broke out on the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility. There are no victims, Bocharov said.

According to open data, front-line reconnaissance planes Su-24MR of the 2nd separate reconnaissance aviation squadron (military unit 77978) of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command, formed on January 1, 2014 from the aviation squadron of the 6th brigade of the VKO, are stationed at the "Marinivka" airfield.

OSINT researchers claim that Su-34 fighters could also be based there.