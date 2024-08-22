Drones attacked an airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation — video

On August 22, explosions rang out in the city of Kalach-on-Don, Volgograd Region, due to a drone attack on the airfield. After that, a fire broke out at the airport.

What is known about the explosions in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the target of the drones was the airfield "Marinivka" in the village of Oktyabrskyi, located a few kilometers from the city.

Local residents later reported numerous detonations at the airfield "Marinivka".

Later, the governor of the Volgograd region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed the arrival of the UAV at the military facility.

According to him, at night, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled an attack by a UAV on the territory of the Volgograd region in the Marynivka area, "most of the drones were destroyed."

As a result of the fall of the UAV, a fire broke out on the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility. There are no victims.

According to open data, front-line reconnaissance aircraft Su-24MR of the 2nd separate reconnaissance aviation squadron (military unit 77978) of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command, formed on January 1, 2014 from the aviation squadron of the 6th brigade of the VKO, are stationed at the "Marinivka" airfield.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged repulsed drone attack

Instead, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, 28 UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Russian Federation overnight.