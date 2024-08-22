Drones attacked an airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation — video

On August 22, explosions rang out in the city of Kalach-on-Don, Volgograd Region, due to a drone attack on the airfield. After that, a fire broke out at the airport.
Points of attention
- Drones attacked an airfield in the Volgograd region, causing explosions and fires.
- Front-line reconnaissance planes are stationed at the airfield, the incident took place near the city of Kalach-on-Don.
- Local residents observed numerous detonations, and the governor confirmed the UAV attack on the military facility.
- The Ministry of Defense announced that the drone attack was allegedly repelled, 28 drones were destroyed, and 13 were intercepted.
What is known about the explosions in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation
According to rosZMI, the target of the drones was the airfield "Marinivka" in the village of Oktyabrskyi, located a few kilometers from the city.
Local residents later reported numerous detonations at the airfield "Marinivka".
Later, the governor of the Volgograd region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed the arrival of the UAV at the military facility.
According to him, at night, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled an attack by a UAV on the territory of the Volgograd region in the Marynivka area, "most of the drones were destroyed."
According to open data, front-line reconnaissance aircraft Su-24MR of the 2nd separate reconnaissance aviation squadron (military unit 77978) of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command, formed on January 1, 2014 from the aviation squadron of the 6th brigade of the VKO, are stationed at the "Marinivka" airfield.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged repulsed drone attack
Instead, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, 28 UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Russian Federation overnight.
