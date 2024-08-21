DIU attack on the Russian airfield Savasleyka. Three planes were destroyed, five were damaged — sources

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Russian air base "Savasleyka". 3 Russian planes were destroyed, 5 more were damaged. This was reported to Online.UA by competent sources in military intelligence.

The DIU attack on Savasleyka led to the destruction of three planes — source

As a result of the DIU operation, on August 16, kamikaze drones attacked the Savasleyka military airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Online.UA sources in the DIU, as a result of the attack, a MIG-31K/I aircraft, two Il-76 aircraft were destroyed and about five aircraft, probably MIG-31K/I, were damaged.

It is noted that the previous attack on the "Savasleika" airfield was carried out on August 13, as a result of which the PMM warehouse was hit and the MIG-31K/Y aircraft was damaged.

According to space intelligence, at the time of the attack on August 13, there were 11 MIG-31K/I aircraft, an Il-76 aircraft, five Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters at the specified airfield.

The airfield of the Russian Federation Savasleyka is on fire after a drone attack

On the night of August 14, a fire broke out at the Russian airfield Savasleyka after a drone attack. Previously, about 10 strikes were carried out on the air base.

NASA satellites recorded a fire on the territory of the Russian air base Savasleyka. The photo was shown by OSINT analyst Neonhandrail.

According to preliminary information, warehouses of fuel and lubricants are burning. The network also publishes the possible place where the drones fell at this airfield.