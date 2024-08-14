Strike of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the military airfield of the Russian Federation "Borysoglebsk". Satellite images of the consequences appeared

On the night of August 14, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked four Russian military airfields on the territory of the Russian Federation. The satellite recorded the consequences of the damage to "Borysoglebsk", which is located in the Voronezh region.

"Bavovna" at Borysoglebsk airfield: there are satellite photos

Planet Labs satellite images show that UAVs attacked the northwestern part of the airfield.

In particular, several hangars were destroyed. Probably, there was a technical and operational part that deals with the repair and maintenance of aircraft.

"Schemes" add that the airfield is based on:

Su-25;

Su-30;

Su-34;

Su-35.

Ukraine attacked four airfields of the Russian Federation

The Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields with drones during the entire time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

According to the sources, long-range drones of the Defense Forces (SBU, PS, SSO, Center for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, GUR of the Ministry of Defense and other branches of the military) carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields during the entire war.

"Loud night" was today at "Voronezh", "Kursk", "Savasleyka" and "Borysoglebsk" airports.

Sources confirm that this was a specially planned operation so that the enemy could not use these airfields for air defense missile strikes on the front line and Ukrainian cities. Share

Russian "militants" wrote on social media that the strike was effective because Russian air defense was unable to protect these objects.

In addition, local media reported 10 explosions only at Savasleyka, from where MiGs regularly take off and terrorize the whole of Ukraine with air alarms.