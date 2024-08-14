Strike of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the military airfield of the Russian Federation "Borysoglebsk". Satellite images of the consequences appeared

On the night of August 14, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked four Russian military airfields on the territory of the Russian Federation. The satellite recorded the consequences of the damage to "Borysoglebsk", which is located in the Voronezh region.
Points of attention
- Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a significant drone strike on four Russian military airfields, including 'Borysoglebsk' in the Voronezh region.
- The attack aimed to limit Russian capabilities on the front line and showcased Ukraine's high efficiency in combatting the enemy in the air.
- The strike on Russian airfields is considered the largest ever in the war against Ukraine, impacting key operational facilities and aircraft.
- The operation was strategically planned to prevent Russian air defense missile strikes on the front line and Ukrainian cities, weakening the aviation component of the Russian military machine.
- Satellite images reveal the destruction at 'Borysoglebsk', highlighting the ongoing conflict and efforts to neutralize the enemy's advantage in the air.
"Bavovna" at Borysoglebsk airfield: there are satellite photos
Planet Labs satellite images show that UAVs attacked the northwestern part of the airfield.
In particular, several hangars were destroyed. Probably, there was a technical and operational part that deals with the repair and maintenance of aircraft.
"Schemes" add that the airfield is based on:
Su-25;
Su-30;
Su-34;
Su-35.
Ukraine attacked four airfields of the Russian Federation
The Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields with drones during the entire time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.
According to the sources, long-range drones of the Defense Forces (SBU, PS, SSO, Center for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, GUR of the Ministry of Defense and other branches of the military) carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields during the entire war.
"Loud night" was today at "Voronezh", "Kursk", "Savasleyka" and "Borysoglebsk" airports.
Russian "militants" wrote on social media that the strike was effective because Russian air defense was unable to protect these objects.
In addition, local media reported 10 explosions only at Savasleyka, from where MiGs regularly take off and terrorize the whole of Ukraine with air alarms.
We are waiting for satellite photos with destroyed Russian fighters and warehouses. The SBU continues to methodically weaken the aviation component of the Russian military machine. It is the planes that give the enemy an advantage in the air so far, but we will continue to clip the wings of these "birds".
