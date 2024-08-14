Drone attack on the airfield of the Russian Federation "Savasleyka". Satellite photos of the fire have appeared

A fire broke out at the Russian airfield "Savasleyka" after a drone attack. Previously, about 10 strikes were carried out on the air base.
Points of attention
- Russia's Savasleyka airfield was targeted by drones, which carried out about 10 strikes, causing a fire in fuel and lubricant warehouses.
- NASA satellites captured the aftermath of the attack on the airbase, showing a large fire engulfing the airfield.
- According to preliminary data, drones attacked three military airfields of the Russian army, including the Savasleyka airbase, where MiG-31K fighters, which carry Dagger missiles, are located.
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims to have shot down 4 missiles and 117 drones, but it is known that the fires and explosions were part of a series of attacks on air bases in various regions.
The airfield of the Russian Federation "Savasleyka" is on fire after a drone attack
NASA satellites recorded a fire on the territory of the Russian air base "Savasleika". The photo was shown by OSINT analyst Neonhandrail.
FIRMS detection, possible fire AUG 14, 2024
Russian Airbase
near Savasleika, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
near Savasleika, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

vicinity 55.44414, 42.29629
According to preliminary information, warehouses of fuel and lubricants are burning. The network also publishes the possible place where the drones fell at this airfield.
Drones fall on Savasleika Airbase in Niznhy Novgorod Oblast, Russia
POV 55.4550790, 42.3329766
POV 55.4550790, 42.3329766
Drones attacked three military airfields of the Russian army
According to rosZMI, on August 14, explosions rang out in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, where the Savasleyka military airfield is located, from where MiG-31K fighters take off.
According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the "Kynzhal" missile carriers, which the Russian Federation uses to attack Ukraine, are based at the "Savasleyka" air base.
In addition, the military air base "Savasleika" is located nearby.
Local media reported 10 strikes on the Savasleyka military air base. They also claim that the road to Kulebaki was blocked.
It is also known that Borysoglebsk airfield was on fire in the Voronezh region after the UAV attack. Explosions also sounded near the airfield "Baltimore".
Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down 4 missiles and 117 drones overnight.
37 UAVs and 4 tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region, another 37 UAVs were destroyed over the Voronezh region, 17 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, 11 over the Nizhny Novgorod region, 9 over the Volgograd region, 3 over the Bryansk region, 2 over the Oryan region; 1 — over the Rostov regions, the agency reported.
