Drone attack on the airfield of the Russian Federation "Savasleyka". Satellite photos of the fire have appeared

A fire broke out at the Russian airfield "Savasleyka" after a drone attack. Previously, about 10 strikes were carried out on the air base.

NASA satellites recorded a fire on the territory of the Russian air base "Savasleika". The photo was shown by OSINT analyst Neonhandrail.

According to preliminary information, warehouses of fuel and lubricants are burning. The network also publishes the possible place where the drones fell at this airfield.

Drones attacked three military airfields of the Russian army

According to rosZMI, on August 14, explosions rang out in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, where the Savasleyka military airfield is located, from where MiG-31K fighters take off.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the "Kynzhal" missile carriers, which the Russian Federation uses to attack Ukraine, are based at the "Savasleyka" air base.

Local media reported 10 strikes on the Savasleyka military air base. They also claim that the road to Kulebaki was blocked.

It is also known that Borysoglebsk airfield was on fire in the Voronezh region after the UAV attack. Explosions also sounded near the airfield "Baltimore".

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down 4 missiles and 117 drones overnight.