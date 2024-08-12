Drones attacked a military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Drones attacked a military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow — video

Drones attacked a military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In Shchelkovo near Moscow, residents heard shooting and alarm at night. Later it became known that drones attacked the airfield.

Points of attention

  • Drones attacked the Chkalovsky military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow.
  • As a result of massive drone and missile attacks on August 11, the Kursk, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions suffered significant damage and casualties.
  • As a result of a missile shot down by Russian air defense in the Kursk region, the missile fell on a residential building, which caused a fire and injured several people.

What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation

According to local residents, drones were shot down at night near the Chkalovsky military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow.

A few hours ago, in Shchelkovo near Moscow, residents heard gunfire and alarm. Z-channels reported that the attack on the Chkalovsky military airfield was repelled.

Several regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones and missiles

On August 11, the Kursk, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions were subjected to a massive attack by drones and missiles.

According to rosZMI, one of the missiles shot down by Russian air defense in Kursk region fell on a residential building.

As a result of an allegedly shot down rocket, cars parked near a high-rise building caught fire there. So far, it is known about 13 alleged victims. Two of them are in serious condition.

Instead, as the local authorities reported, the air defense system shot down 15 UAVs in the Voronezh region that night. There are no casualties. The administrative building, a communal facility and private houses were damaged.

In addition, in the Belgorod region, drones attacked the city of Shebekino.

As reported in the Russian agency, on August 11, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and four Tochka-U tactical missiles were allegedly shot down by air defense means. They were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region.

Another 16 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Voronezh region, 3 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod region, and one UAV was destroyed over the territories.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones massively attacked five regions of the Russian Federation, substations burst into flames — video
Drones massively attacked five regions of the Russian Federation, substations burst into flames — video
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation — video
Drones attacked the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation — video
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Several regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones and missiles — video
Several regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones and missiles — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?