Drones attacked a military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow — video

In Shchelkovo near Moscow, residents heard shooting and alarm at night. Later it became known that drones attacked the airfield.

What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation

According to local residents, drones were shot down at night near the Chkalovsky military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow.

A few hours ago, in Shchelkovo near Moscow, residents heard gunfire and alarm. Z-channels reported that the attack on the Chkalovsky military airfield was repelled. Share

Several regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones and missiles

On August 11, the Kursk, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions were subjected to a massive attack by drones and missiles.

According to rosZMI, one of the missiles shot down by Russian air defense in Kursk region fell on a residential building.

As a result of an allegedly shot down rocket, cars parked near a high-rise building caught fire there. So far, it is known about 13 alleged victims. Two of them are in serious condition.

Instead, as the local authorities reported, the air defense system shot down 15 UAVs in the Voronezh region that night. There are no casualties. The administrative building, a communal facility and private houses were damaged.

In addition, in the Belgorod region, drones attacked the city of Shebekino.

As reported in the Russian agency, on August 11, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and four Tochka-U tactical missiles were allegedly shot down by air defense means. They were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region.