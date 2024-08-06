Drones attacked the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation — video

Russians complain about drone attacks on Kursk and Belgorod regions. As a result of the explosions there, houses were damaged and cars burned.

What is known about "cotton" in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation

RosZMI notes that the explosions that were heard in the Kursk region were heard in the Suzhi, Korenovo, Lhovsky, Belovsky, Kurchatov and Oktyabrsky districts.

The governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, first reported three downed drones in the Kursk region, then about 11 more.

Also, during the night, they announced a missile threat there.

Later, the acting governor of the region stated that 26 drones were allegedly shot down by air defense forces in the Kursk region.

In addition, Smirnov showed a photo of the aftermath of the strikes on the city of Suja, where, according to him, 5 people were injured and several houses were damaged.

Instead, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that drones attacked the village of Yasni Zori in the Belgorod region. Several cars, a garage, and houses were allegedly burned there.

An explosion rang out at the military plant in Sterlitamak, Russia

On August 5, an explosion occurred at the Avangard plant in the city of Sterlitamak in Bashkortostan, Russia, killing at least three people.

According to rosZMI, the explosion occurred when a repair crew was dismantling a pipeline in one of the workshops. All three members of the brigade died. The causes of the accident are currently being established.

As stated in the investigative committee of the aggressor country, it is assumed that the workers violated safety techniques while cutting the pipes and the gas-air mixture ignited.