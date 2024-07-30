Watch: The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces officially confirmed that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces jointly organized a powerful "bavovna" in Russian Kurshchyna on July 30.

A fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Coordinated work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues: another strategic object of the Russian occupiers has been struck. Tonight, the enemy's oil depot "Logistics Center No. 43" in the village of Vozy, Kursk Region of the Russian Federation was successfully hit, the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Share

As Ukrainian scouts have already found out, a fire broke out at the enemy object as a result of the strike.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the attack was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

More detailed information regarding the consequences of damage to the oil depot will be made public soon — it is currently being clarified.

The defense forces will continue to take all possible measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers in order to force them to stop their armed aggression against Ukraine. Next will be... Glory to Ukraine! — sums up the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Share

“Bavovna” in Kursk on July 30. How was it?

According to local residents, powerful explosions rumbled in the sky over Kursk on the night of July 30.

In addition, they saw a very bright flash.

T.v.o. the governor of the region Oleksiy Smirnov later informed about the missile danger in the Kursk region and asked residents not to go outside and stay in rooms without windows.