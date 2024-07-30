Watch: The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces officially confirmed that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces jointly organized a powerful "bavovna" in Russian Kurshchyna on July 30.
Points of attention
- As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at the enemy object.
- The operation was carried out to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers.
- Stay tuned for more details on the results of the Ukrainian operation. Follow the developments!
A fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
As Ukrainian scouts have already found out, a fire broke out at the enemy object as a result of the strike.
It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the attack was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.
More detailed information regarding the consequences of damage to the oil depot will be made public soon — it is currently being clarified.
“Bavovna” in Kursk on July 30. How was it?
According to local residents, powerful explosions rumbled in the sky over Kursk on the night of July 30.
In addition, they saw a very bright flash.
T.v.o. the governor of the region Oleksiy Smirnov later informed about the missile danger in the Kursk region and asked residents not to go outside and stay in rooms without windows.
Later, he stated that four rockets were allegedly destroyed in the sky over the Zhovtnev and Kurchatov districts of Kursk region at night.
