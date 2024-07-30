According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV, after significant losses in the Gulyaipol area of the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupying army of the Russian Federation no longer resorted to offensive attempts.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the Russian Army's offensive attempts in the Gulyaipol region, halting enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Despite the deployment of 90,000 Russian occupiers, there is no indication of the enemy's readiness for a large-scale offensive in the region.
- Ukrainian forces continue to hold defensive positions and thwart enemy attacks in areas such as Robotyny and Livoberezh, recording significant losses on the Russian side.
- No drastic changes have been observed in the enemy's troops' composition or offensive preparations, indicating their inability to launch a successful offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- The Ukrainian military remains vigilant and continues to improve tactical positions, demonstrating resilience against multiple attacks by small enemy infantry groups in different areas.
What is happening at the front in the Zaporizhzhia region
Lyhovii emphasized that on July 28, the Russian invaders tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Gulyaipol area using two tanks and a buggy and some other equipment and involving slightly larger groups than usual.
According to him, the enemy suffered significant losses in equipment.
Commenting on the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region, Lykhova stressed that the deployment of 90,000 Russian occupiers in the region does not indicate their intention to go on the offensive.
He noted that the Ukrainian military continues to carry out defensive combat missions and take measures to improve the tactical position and have certain successes.
Lykhovi stressed that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not have the resources to conduct an offensive even on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.
What is known about the situation in the Robotyny area and on the left bank of the Kherson region
He added that during the past day, 7 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Robotyny area and three more - near Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military continues to hold a bridgehead.
In all cases, the enemy attacked with small infantry groups of up to a detachment, but was unsuccessful and was driven back.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-