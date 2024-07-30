The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian Army's desire to conduct an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV, after significant losses in the Gulyaipol area of the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupying army of the Russian Federation no longer resorted to offensive attempts.

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the Russian Army's offensive attempts in the Gulyaipol region, halting enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • Despite the deployment of 90,000 Russian occupiers, there is no indication of the enemy's readiness for a large-scale offensive in the region.
  • Ukrainian forces continue to hold defensive positions and thwart enemy attacks in areas such as Robotyny and Livoberezh, recording significant losses on the Russian side.
  • No drastic changes have been observed in the enemy's troops' composition or offensive preparations, indicating their inability to launch a successful offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • The Ukrainian military remains vigilant and continues to improve tactical positions, demonstrating resilience against multiple attacks by small enemy infantry groups in different areas.

What is happening at the front in the Zaporizhzhia region

Lyhovii emphasized that on July 28, the Russian invaders tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Gulyaipol area using two tanks and a buggy and some other equipment and involving slightly larger groups than usual.

This happened after a long pause, when this area was not in the news, because there were no assaults. We are monitoring what will happen next, but yesterday there was no hostile activity in this direction. "Perhaps the Russians got a bite out of their teeth and did not attack in the Gulyaipil direction yesterday," said the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU.

According to him, the enemy suffered significant losses in equipment.

Commenting on the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region, Lykhova stressed that the deployment of 90,000 Russian occupiers in the region does not indicate their intention to go on the offensive.

This does not indicate that the enemy has suddenly accumulated a quantitative composition there in order to start some assault actions in larger masses than it was before. There were no drastic changes in the composition, position and nature of the actions of the enemy's troops. There were no signs of the formation of an offensive group. This is what concerns the operational zone of the operational group of troops "Tavria" - Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, along which the front line passes, - explains the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU.

He noted that the Ukrainian military continues to carry out defensive combat missions and take measures to improve the tactical position and have certain successes.

Lykhovi stressed that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not have the resources to conduct an offensive even on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the situation in the Robotyny area and on the left bank of the Kherson region

He added that during the past day, 7 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Robotyny area and three more - near Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military continues to hold a bridgehead.

In all cases, the enemy attacked with small infantry groups of up to a detachment, but was unsuccessful and was driven back.

Over the past day, 78 people from the enemy's troops were killed and wounded. Our troops did not allow losses of positions, - emphasized the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU.

