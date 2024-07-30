According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV, after significant losses in the Gulyaipol area of the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupying army of the Russian Federation no longer resorted to offensive attempts.

What is happening at the front in the Zaporizhzhia region

Lyhovii emphasized that on July 28, the Russian invaders tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Gulyaipol area using two tanks and a buggy and some other equipment and involving slightly larger groups than usual.

This happened after a long pause, when this area was not in the news, because there were no assaults. We are monitoring what will happen next, but yesterday there was no hostile activity in this direction. "Perhaps the Russians got a bite out of their teeth and did not attack in the Gulyaipil direction yesterday," said the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU. Share

According to him, the enemy suffered significant losses in equipment.

Military Armed Forces

Commenting on the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region, Lykhova stressed that the deployment of 90,000 Russian occupiers in the region does not indicate their intention to go on the offensive.

This does not indicate that the enemy has suddenly accumulated a quantitative composition there in order to start some assault actions in larger masses than it was before. There were no drastic changes in the composition, position and nature of the actions of the enemy's troops. There were no signs of the formation of an offensive group. This is what concerns the operational zone of the operational group of troops "Tavria" - Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, along which the front line passes, - explains the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU. Share

He noted that the Ukrainian military continues to carry out defensive combat missions and take measures to improve the tactical position and have certain successes.

Lykhovi stressed that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not have the resources to conduct an offensive even on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the situation in the Robotyny area and on the left bank of the Kherson region

He added that during the past day, 7 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Robotyny area and three more - near Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military continues to hold a bridgehead.

In all cases, the enemy attacked with small infantry groups of up to a detachment, but was unsuccessful and was driven back.