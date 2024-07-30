According to the information of the fighters of the 79th ODSH of the Tavri Brigade, the military repelled a new mass assault of the Russian invaders in the Kurakhovo area of Donetsk region.

What is known about the repulse of a new massive assault by the Russian army in the Kurakhovo area

It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation sent 57 units of armored vehicles to attack to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian paratroopers.

However, the enemy assault was defeated and resulted in numerous losses for the Russian invaders.

It is emphasized that during one day, the Russian occupiers brought 10 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 10 motorcycles and 1 buggy to the assault.

It is emphasized that during one day, the Russian occupiers brought 10 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 10 motorcycles and 1 buggy to the assault.

During the battle, our soldiers hit 12 armored fighting vehicles, 8 Russian tanks, 9 motorbikes and buggies. 36 occupiers were destroyed, another 32 were wounded. Crippled Russian stormtroopers with their limbs torn off, who felt the fury of the Taurian paratroopers and rushed to crawl from the battlefield in a panic - this is what should be shown to everyone who is still going to take part in "svo", - the fighters of the brigade report.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region

According to the officer of the 59th OMB named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsehotsky on the air of the TV channel "Espresso", currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation is trying to find weak points in the defense of the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo regions.

But you should not reduce attention to other directions. Because the enemy is insidious and always looks for weak points to concentrate his forces. Last Saturday and Sunday, after long infantry assaults, there were powerful attacks with the use of equipment in the Pokrovsky direction. During these two days, about 39 pieces of equipment were destroyed and damaged, and 206 occupiers were eliminated. We can see the result, the enemy has no major advances - emphasizes Tsekhotskyi.

He noted that during the last day the occupiers did not carry out offensive actions in the direction of Pokrovsk.