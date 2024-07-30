According to the information of the fighters of the 79th ODSH of the Tavri Brigade, the military repelled a new mass assault of the Russian invaders in the Kurakhovo area of Donetsk region.
What is known about the repulse of a new massive assault by the Russian army in the Kurakhovo area
It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation sent 57 units of armored vehicles to attack to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian paratroopers.
However, the enemy assault was defeated and resulted in numerous losses for the Russian invaders.
It is emphasized that during one day, the Russian occupiers brought 10 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 10 motorcycles and 1 buggy to the assault.
What is known about the situation in Donetsk region
According to the officer of the 59th OMB named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsehotsky on the air of the TV channel "Espresso", currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation is trying to find weak points in the defense of the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo regions.
He noted that during the last day the occupiers did not carry out offensive actions in the direction of Pokrovsk.
