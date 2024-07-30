The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a new mass assault of the Russian army in the Kurakhovo region of Donetsk region
Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the information of the fighters of the 79th ODSH of the Tavri Brigade, the military repelled a new mass assault of the Russian invaders in the Kurakhovo area of Donetsk region.

  • The Ukrainian military effectively repelled a new mass assault by the Russian army in the Kurakhovo region, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy side.
  • Despite continuous attempts by the Russian army to exploit weak points, the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain prepared and vigilant in defending the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo areas.
  • Recent successful operations of the Ukrainian military have resulted in significant losses for the Russian forces, showcasing the high level of skill and morale among the Ukrainian fighters.
  • During the battle, Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed numerous armored vehicles and inflicted casualties on the Russian invaders, demonstrating the strength and determination of the Ukrainian paratroopers.
  • The ongoing defense efforts in Donetsk region highlight the resilience and competence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combating the aggressive tactics of the Russian army.

What is known about the repulse of a new massive assault by the Russian army in the Kurakhovo area

It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation sent 57 units of armored vehicles to attack to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian paratroopers.

However, the enemy assault was defeated and resulted in numerous losses for the Russian invaders.

It is emphasized that during one day, the Russian occupiers brought 10 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 10 motorcycles and 1 buggy to the assault.

During the battle, our soldiers hit 12 armored fighting vehicles, 8 Russian tanks, 9 motorbikes and buggies. 36 occupiers were destroyed, another 32 were wounded. Crippled Russian stormtroopers with their limbs torn off, who felt the fury of the Taurian paratroopers and rushed to crawl from the battlefield in a panic - this is what should be shown to everyone who is still going to take part in "svo", - the fighters of the brigade report.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region

According to the officer of the 59th OMB named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsehotsky on the air of the TV channel "Espresso", currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation is trying to find weak points in the defense of the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo regions.

Military Armed Forces

But you should not reduce attention to other directions. Because the enemy is insidious and always looks for weak points to concentrate his forces. Last Saturday and Sunday, after long infantry assaults, there were powerful attacks with the use of equipment in the Pokrovsky direction. During these two days, about 39 pieces of equipment were destroyed and damaged, and 206 occupiers were eliminated. We can see the result, the enemy has no major advances - emphasizes Tsekhotskyi.

He noted that during the last day the occupiers did not carry out offensive actions in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Thanks to our masters of flying unmanned systems, we managed to destroy the T-72 and BMP-2 tanks. Despite the fact that the enemy did not carry out offensive offensive actions today, we continue to operate successfully. During this day, the Defense Forces destroyed many Russian control points and equipment behind enemy lines. The skill of our fighters and morale are always at a high level, especially when there are the necessary means to fight the enemy, - adds the soldier.

