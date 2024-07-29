General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 99 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

On July 29, the Russian army continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of our troops. The hottest directions of the front are Pokrovsky and Kurakhivsky.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 07/29/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In total, 99 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day.

Kharkiv Oblast is under attack by enemy aircraft. Today, terrorists dropped 18 KABs. They beat in the areas of Staritsa, Lozova, Vovchanski Khutory, Mali Prohody, Izbytske and Prikolodne settlements.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction , the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of the Ukrainian army four times in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk. They suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced three times on the positions of our units near Stelmakhivka and Pishchany. Bombarded the districts of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain their defense.

Today , in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevsky, Makiivka and Terni. Six combats ended without success for the enemy, two more are ongoing.

The enemy is also active in the Seversky direction. Near the settlements of Ivanodaryivka, Spirne and Pereizne, the defenders of the Ukrainian land repel two attacks, and four attempts to advance were unsuccessful for the enemy. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovoy Yar, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, and Hryhorivka. Two of them are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks since the beginning of the day has increased to 12. Enemy efforts are concentrated in the North, Zalizny, and New York areas. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed eight attacks, others are continuing. Toretsk and its adjacent territories were bombarded by the Russians — the enemy dropped 8 anti-tank missiles.

In the Pokrovsky direction , as usual recently, the largest number of clashes took place. Today, the occupiers, with the support of bombing and attack aircraft, have already made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of ten different settlements. The enemy is most active near Progress, Novooleksandrivka, Timofiivka, and Zhelany. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 20 enemy attacks so far. 16 battles continue. Enemy aviation dropped almost two dozen guided aerial bombs in the direction, and also hit NARs near Alexandropol and Novobakhmutivka.

Battles took place near Kostyantynivka, Antonivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhiv direction. To date, 17 attacks by the occupying army have been stopped.

In the Vremiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy assault near Velika Novosilka. At this time, five more battles are taking place in the districts of Kostyantynivka and Vodyanyi. The occupiers struck three anti-aircraft missiles near Katerynivka, and used unguided air missiles near Novodonetskyi.

In the Orihiv direction, the invaders made three unsuccessful attempts to advance near Malaya Tokmachka. They received a tough rebuff. More than fifty NARs were released in the direction of Kamiansky and Myrny.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Dnieper direction . Instead, he bombarded the areas of the settlements of Lviv, Tyaginka and Novotyaginka — using seven anti-aircraft missiles.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,310 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: