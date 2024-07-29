The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 74 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 576,000 troops.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,310 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8356 (+12) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,103 (+8) units;

artillery systems — 16,010 (+74) units;

RSZV — 1129 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 906 units;

aircraft — 363 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,805 (+39) units;

cruise missiles — 2406 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,634 (+62) units;

special equipment — 2690 (+19) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 128 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction.