The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 576,000 troops.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 74 artillery systems. In total, more than 576,000 soldiers have been lost since the beginning of the enemy invasion.
- During the day, the defense forces destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and aircraft.
- 128 combat clashes were recorded at the front in the last day, with the most heated situation in the Pokrovsky direction.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks from Russian invaders in various directions, in particular, in Toretsk, Kharkiv, Lyman and other directions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,310 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8356 (+12) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,103 (+8) units;
artillery systems — 16,010 (+74) units;
RSZV — 1129 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 906 units;
aircraft — 363 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,805 (+39) units;
cruise missiles — 2406 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,634 (+62) units;
special equipment — 2690 (+19) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 128 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 17 attacks near Severny, New York, Toretsk, and Zalizny.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 52 assaults in the areas of Timofiivka, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Kalinove, Ivanivka, Progress, Zhelanne, Sergiivka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka settlements. With the support of aviation, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Zhelany and Novooleksandrivka.
In the Kharkiv direction, the number of attacks per day was six. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Hlyboky and Vovchansk.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosergiivka, Terniv, Novosadovo, and Torsky.
In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults by Russian invaders near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Pereizny, and Ivano-Daryivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 10 times in the areas of Vasyukivka, Ivanovsky, Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Bondarny.
