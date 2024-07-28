The General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation
The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. In particular, it was possible to attack an oil depot, and explosions were heard in the area of a substation.

  • Defense forces of Ukraine successfully carried out an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, attacking an oil depot and a substation.
  • As a result of the attack, powerful explosions and a fire occurred in the area of the oil depot, which may affect the supply of fuel in the region.
  • The joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces is aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff disclosed the details of the attack on the Russian oil depot

According to intelligence data, Russian air defense systems were operating in the area of the oil depot. In the future, powerful explosions and a fire were recorded, probably involving oil storage tanks.

The General Staff noted that the Polev oil depot consists of 11 tanks with a total volume of 7,000 cubic meters and is used, in particular, to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

The task, within the framework of a single plan, was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defense forces.

In addition, there is information about powerful explosions in the area of an electric substation in the Kursk region. Detailed information on the consequences of damage to both objects is currently being clarified, noted the General Staff.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine, the message says.

The "Polyova" oil base consists of 11 tanks with a total volume of 7,000 cubic meters and is used, in particular, to meet the needs of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

On the night of July 28, Russia was attacked by drones. In particular, an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was hit, where three fuel tanks caught fire.

The governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, also confirmed that three tanks caught fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region after the drone attack.

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that five drones were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region and two over the Kursk region.

According to local residents, powerful explosions rang out near the oil depot in the village of Poleve, Kursk region, and before that they heard the "characteristic sound" of drones flying over.

