The Russians announced a drone attack on an oil depot in the Kursk region. As a result of the impact, a fire started there.

What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation

According to preliminary data, on July 28, an oil depot in Polova (a village in the Kursk district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — ed.) was attacked by UAVs.

According to rosZMI, three tanks caught fire as a result.

The governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, also confirmed that three tanks caught fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region after the drone attack.

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that five drones were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region and two over the Kursk region.

According to local residents, powerful explosions rang out near the oil depot in the village of Poleve, Kursk region, and before that they heard the "characteristic sound" of drones flying over.

As a result of the UAV attack in the Russian Federation, a military airfield and an oil depot were set on fire

On the night of July 20, the governor of Russia's Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, said that the air defense forces of the Russian Federation allegedly destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles. Golubev traditionally stated that "there are no victims". And he added that the information about the consequences is being clarified.

Instead, local residents reported on social networks about powerful flights in the vicinity of the Millerovo airfield and explosions in the vicinity of the oil depot.

According to local residents, as a result of the UAV attack, more than 16 explosions rang out in the vicinity of the Millerovo airfield, as well as in the vicinity of the oil depot.