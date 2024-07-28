The Ukrainian military has adapted the effective use of American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military has effectively adapted the use of American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in their conflict with the Russian Federation.
- Bradley infantry fighting vehicles provide support to infantry units, enable effective attacks, and assist in evacuating civilians in war-torn areas.
- Bradley's high-speed mobility, effective weapons, and night vision devices make it a valuable asset in combat, especially against the threat of drone attacks by the Russian occupiers.
- While Bradley may be inferior in combat power against Russian tanks, its rate of fire and adaptability to modern threats make it a versatile and crucial resource for the Ukrainian army.
- Ongoing modernization efforts, including protection against air attacks and UAVs, showcase the commitment to enhancing Bradley's capabilities for the evolving battlefield challenges.
How the Armed Forces began to use the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle
The publication notes that the use of this armored vehicle during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in 2023 was a failure due to the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to track the movement of the Bradley with the help of UAVs.
Currently, the Ukrainian military, as noted, uses no more than one or two Bradley units during combat missions in support of infantry units, attacks on the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, and the evacuation of civilians and the wounded.
What is known about the advantages of Bradley over the armored vehicles of the Russian army
Bradleys have effective weapons and high-speed mobility, as well as night vision devices, which enable them to be used during attacks at night.
According to the Ukrainian military, the armor of American armored vehicles is more effective than that of the Soviet BMP models in service with the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
Gressel, an analyst at the European Council on International Relations, noted that due to the threat of drone attacks by the Russian occupiers near the front line, Bradleys began to be used by the Ukrainian military alone in operational locations.
In particular, the Ukrainian military uses Bradley to attack the fortified positions of the Russian occupiers.
The Bradley has proven itself as a versatile weapon and is even being adapted to modern threats. For example, the fight against Russian drones.
In battles against the tanks of the Russian occupiers, the Bradley is inferior in combat power, but wins in the rate of fire, which often turns out to be much more effective.
The analyst emphasizes that the Bradley gun does not penetrate the armor of the tanks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, but it can cause damage to the gun of the enemy tank and the aiming system.
RAND analyst Parakilas notes that the US Department of Defense is modernizing the Bradley with protection against air attacks and UAVs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-