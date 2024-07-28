The Ukrainian military has adapted the effective use of American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

How the Armed Forces began to use the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle

The publication notes that the use of this armored vehicle during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in 2023 was a failure due to the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to track the movement of the Bradley with the help of UAVs.

The fact that neither side has air superiority means that traffic jams become a disaster as vehicles are knocked out by artillery, airstrikes, drones and infantry with anti-tank missiles. As a result, Ukrainians pay much more attention to machines that act individually, - explains RAND Corporation analyst Jacob Parakilas. Share

Bradley infantry fighting vehicle

Currently, the Ukrainian military, as noted, uses no more than one or two Bradley units during combat missions in support of infantry units, attacks on the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, and the evacuation of civilians and the wounded.

What is known about the advantages of Bradley over the armored vehicles of the Russian army

Bradleys have effective weapons and high-speed mobility, as well as night vision devices, which enable them to be used during attacks at night.

According to the Ukrainian military, the armor of American armored vehicles is more effective than that of the Soviet BMP models in service with the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

Gressel, an analyst at the European Council on International Relations, noted that due to the threat of drone attacks by the Russian occupiers near the front line, Bradleys began to be used by the Ukrainian military alone in operational locations.

In particular, the Ukrainian military uses Bradley to attack the fortified positions of the Russian occupiers.

The Bradley has proven itself as a versatile weapon and is even being adapted to modern threats. For example, the fight against Russian drones.

In battles against the tanks of the Russian occupiers, the Bradley is inferior in combat power, but wins in the rate of fire, which often turns out to be much more effective.

The analyst emphasizes that the Bradley gun does not penetrate the armor of the tanks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, but it can cause damage to the gun of the enemy tank and the aiming system.

RAND analyst Parakilas notes that the US Department of Defense is modernizing the Bradley with protection against air attacks and UAVs.