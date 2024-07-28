The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 13 tanks and 51 artillery systems

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,180 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

As the General Staff notes, 129 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repulsed 29 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Sergiivka, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvizhenka, Timofiivka, Novoselivka Persha and Kalinovka settlements, where the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Spirn settlements.