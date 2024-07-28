The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 13 tanks and 51 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 574,690 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 13 tanks, and 51 artillery systems in ongoing operations.
- The total number of losses for the Russian army has reached 574,690 soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
- Combat clashes remain intense, with 129 recorded in the past day alone, showcasing the Ukrainian military's resilience and determination.
- Significant successful defenses were seen in various directions, including repulsing attacks in Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, and other strategic areas.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,180 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,344 (+13) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,095 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 15,936 (+51) units;
RSZV — 1127 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 906 (+1) units;
aircraft — 363 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,766 (+30) units;
cruise missiles — 2,405 (+2) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,572 (+72) units;
special equipment — 2,671 units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 129 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repulsed 29 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Sergiivka, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvizhenka, Timofiivka, Novoselivka Persha and Kalinovka settlements, where the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.
On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Spirn settlements.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Ivanivskyi and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.
