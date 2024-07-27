General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 21 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day on July 27, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 73. The occupiers continue to use anti-aircraft missiles in the Pokrovsky direction. The Armed Forces hold the lines and take all necessary measures to prevent a defense breakthrough.
Current situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/27/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The occupiers do not stop using artillery on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Areas of settlements Basivka, Myropillya, Turya, Volfine, Stepok, Sydorivka came under enemy fire.
Six combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops stood in the way of three Russian attacks in the area of Hlyboki and two attacks near Vovchansk and Tikhoi. The repulse of another enemy assault in the Vovchansk region continues.
On the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novosergiivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 12 clashes in this direction, five of which are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction , the occupiers failed in their attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Spirnyi. There were five attacks in total.
The battle continues in the Andriyivka area in the Kramatorsk direction , where the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops nine times. At the moment, fighting continues near the North and Zylizny.
It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesely, Sergiivka, Timofiivka, and Yasnobrodivka. So far, the enemy has made 21 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.
In the Kurakhiv direction, one skirmish continues in the Krasnohorivka area. Nine enemy assaults were repulsed near Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka.
Three enemy assaults in the direction of Rozdolny were repulsed in the Vremivsk direction . At the same time, the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defenses in the direction of Kostyantynivka, where two enemy attacks have been repulsed so far.
The situation in the Orihiv direction did not undergo significant changes, three unsuccessful enemy attacks were repulsed by our defenders. The invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaipole.
In the Dnieper direction, one attack by the occupiers was not successful.
The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine takes the necessary measures to restrain the enemy's offensive and inflict significant losses on him.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 27, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 573,510 (+1,210) people,
tanks — 8331 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,074 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 15,885 (+45) units,
RSZV — 1125 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 905 (+1) units,
aircraft — 363 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12736 (+53) units,
cruise missiles — 2403 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,500 (+86) units,
special equipment — 2671 (+3) units.
