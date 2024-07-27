General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 21 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/27/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupiers do not stop using artillery on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Areas of settlements Basivka, Myropillya, Turya, Volfine, Stepok, Sydorivka came under enemy fire.

Six combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops stood in the way of three Russian attacks in the area of Hlyboki and two attacks near Vovchansk and Tikhoi. The repulse of another enemy assault in the Vovchansk region continues.

On the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novosergiivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 12 clashes in this direction, five of which are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction , the occupiers failed in their attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Spirnyi. There were five attacks in total.

The battle continues in the Andriyivka area in the Kramatorsk direction , where the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops nine times. At the moment, fighting continues near the North and Zylizny.

It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesely, Sergiivka, Timofiivka, and Yasnobrodivka. So far, the enemy has made 21 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.