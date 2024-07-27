The AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,210 soldiers of the Russian Federation, 11 tanks and 45 enemy artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 27, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 573,510 (+1,210) people,

tanks — 8331 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,074 (+24) units,

artillery systems — 15,885 (+45) units,

RSZV — 1125 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 905 (+1) units,

aircraft — 363 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,736 (+53) units,

cruise missiles — 2403 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,500 (+86) units,

special equipment — 2671 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on July 26-27

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 122 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders took place during the past day.

So, on July 26, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the positions of the Armed Forces units and populated areas using one rocket, as well as 80 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 117 anti-aircraft missiles.

Also, the Russian army carried out 4,636 attacks, 71 of them from rocket salvo systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out three strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas, and also hit an artillery system, two radar stations and one Buk air defense system," says the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

The situation in different directions of the front is as follows: