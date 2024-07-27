The AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,210 soldiers of the Russian Federation, 11 tanks and 45 enemy artillery systems.
Points of attention
- As of July 27, 2024, the total combat losses of the Russian army reached about 573,510 people, 8,331 tanks, 16,074 armored vehicles, etc.
- During the past 24 hours, 122 combat clashes took place at the front between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.
- The situation in different directions of the front indicates that the Russian army is not giving up its attempts to advance.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 27, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 573,510 (+1,210) people,
tanks — 8331 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,074 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 15,885 (+45) units,
RSZV — 1125 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 905 (+1) units,
aircraft — 363 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,736 (+53) units,
cruise missiles — 2403 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,500 (+86) units,
special equipment — 2671 (+3) units.
What is known about the situation at the front on July 26-27
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 122 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders took place during the past day.
So, on July 26, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the positions of the Armed Forces units and populated areas using one rocket, as well as 80 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 117 anti-aircraft missiles.
Also, the Russian army carried out 4,636 attacks, 71 of them from rocket salvo systems.
The situation in different directions of the front is as follows:
10 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction;
In the Kupyan direction, the number of enemy attacks per day was seven;
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times;
On the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults;
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times;
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 19 attacks;
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions;
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks;
The enemy launched six assaults in the Vremivsk direction;
In total, the Russian occupiers conducted seven assaults in the Orihiv direction.
