General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 23 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day on July 26, the Russian army has been active almost along the entire line of battle. Concentrates the efforts of offensive operations in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions. A total of 78 combat clashes took place at 16.00.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 07/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling and airstrikes from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of the settlements of Klyusy, Iskriskivshchyna, Oleksandrivka, Ryasne, Pavlivka, Hrinivka, Leonivka, Slavgorod, Velika Pisarivka were affected by artillery and mortar fire. And with unguided air missiles, Russian terrorists hit Su-25 attack aircraft in the Basivka area.

Kharkiv Oblast is subject to systematic bombing by enemy aircraft. Today, the occupiers dropped a total of 11 anti-aircraft missiles from Russian territory. The strikes fell in the areas of Tyche, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Liptsi, and Vovchanski Khutory settlements.

At the same time, seven enemy assaults near Slobozhansk, Hlyboky and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction were repulsed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed our positions three times in the districts of Stelmakhivka, Tabaivka, and Pishchany. Fighting continues near the last two settlements. The occupiers bombarded Kupyansk-Vuzlovy and beat them with NARs near Synkivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevsky, Novosergiyivka and Novoyehorivka today. Two battles ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing. The occupiers are most active in the Nevsky district.

In the Siversky direction , the invaders launched three unsuccessful attacks near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Ivanodaryivka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, during the day, our troops repel four enemy assaults near Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar. The occupiers are acting with the support of aviation — they are hitting with NARs.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched attacks seven times near Zalizny, North and New York. Clashes continue near each of these settlements. In addition, the invaders launched airstrikes on New York and Druzhba with unguided air missiles.

At this time, the greatest number of combats took place in the Pokrovsky direction . Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Vesely, Novoselivka Pershoya, Yasnobrodivka, and Timofiivka. More than half of the fighting is still going on. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes on the districts of Alexandropol and Novoselivka Persha.

Active fighting continues in the Kurakhiv direction. So far, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled eight attacks by the occupying army, and continue to repulse the invaders in four more clashes. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. The occupiers bombarded territories near Ukranian with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Vremivsk direction, one enemy assault was repulsed near Vodyanyi. Fighting continues in four locations near Kostyantynivka, Staromlynivka, and the same Vodyanyi. The enemy struck with unguided air missiles in the area of Urozhany.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers were strongly repulsed near the settlements of Robotine, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka, carrying out five attacks. In addition, they bombarded the Mala Tokmachka region with seven anti-aircraft missiles and fired more than 120 unguided air missiles. NARs were aimed in the direction of Gulyaipol, Lobkovo and Kamianskyi.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In the summary of the General Staff, it is noted that the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, and also hit three anti-aircraft vehicles, an artillery vehicle and a cannon.

In general, the Russian invaders lost 950 people last day. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 73 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 56 vehicles and seven units of enemy special equipment, the General Staff emphasizes.