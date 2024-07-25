The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers and 26 BBMs during the day

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 24 to 25 are 1230 invaders, 11 tanks and 45 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 571,350 (+1,230) people,

tanks — 8313 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,039 (+26) units,

artillery systems — 15,804 (+45) units,

RSZV — 1125 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 904 (+2) units, aircraft — 363 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 12610 (+66),

cruise missiles — 2402 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21358 (+79) units,

special equipment — 2661 (+11)

Losses of the Russian Federation

The situation at the front as of the morning of July 25

During the past day, 149 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, 58 airstrikes (in particular, 79 anti-aircraft missiles were used), carried out 4,811 attacks, 144 of them using rocket salvo systems.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued its assault. Eight combat clashes took place here in the areas of Hlyboke, Tyche and Sotnytskyi Kozachok settlements.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of clashes per day is eight. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near three settlements. The enemy concentrated its actions in the areas of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repulsed 15 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebryansk. The enemy actively used attack aircraft in the direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Novy and in the direction of Novomarkovo.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 38 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Vovche and Karlivka, where the invaders tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their occupied positions, actively using assault and bombing aircraft.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 32 times.

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupying forces, exhaust the offensive potential of the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.