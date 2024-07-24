The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 14 tanks and an airplane

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 570,120 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8302 (+14) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,013 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 15,759 (+65) units;

RSZV — 1125 units;

air defense equipment — 902 (+1) units;

aircraft — 363 (+1) units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,544 (+33) units;

cruise missiles — 2,402 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,279 (+77) units;

special equipment — 2650 (+10) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 152 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out seven airstrikes on enemy manpower concentrations, hitting four artillery systems, three warehouses, two air defense systems and two control points of the Russian occupiers.