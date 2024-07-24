The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 14 tanks and an airplane

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 570,120 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The total number of losses of the Russian army on Ukrainian territory exceeds 570,000 soldiers.
- According to the General Staff, 1,100 Russian invaders and their military equipment were destroyed in the last day.
- 152 combat engagements were recorded, where Ukrainian forces successfully struck enemy positions.
- The Russian military continues active operations in various directions, but they face strong resistance from Ukrainian defenders.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8302 (+14) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,013 (+13) units;
artillery systems — 15,759 (+65) units;
RSZV — 1125 units;
air defense equipment — 902 (+1) units;
aircraft — 363 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,544 (+33) units;
cruise missiles — 2,402 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,279 (+77) units;
special equipment — 2650 (+10) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 152 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out seven airstrikes on enemy manpower concentrations, hitting four artillery systems, three warehouses, two air defense systems and two control points of the Russian occupiers.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued its assault. There were 13 combat clashes in the areas of Hlyboke, Tykh and Vovchansk settlements.
In the Kupyansk direction, the number of clashes per day increased to nine. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near six different settlements. The enemy concentrated its actions on Synkivka, where, with the support of aviation, it carried out four attacks.
The enemy launched 18 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts near the settlements of Severnye and Zalizne — spent almost 80 percent of all combats here. In addition, stormed in the districts of New York and Toretsk. Actively bombarded the city of Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 41 attacks in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka settlements, where the invaders tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.
