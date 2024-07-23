According to Yuriy Fedorenko, the commander of the Achilles unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 92nd OSHB, the Ukrainian military is resisting attempts by the DRG to "probe" the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi in order to launch a new offensive.
What is happening in Kharkiv Oblast
Fedorenko noted that the Ukrainian military is conducting combat operations to prevent the crossing of the state border in Kharkiv Oblast by the DRG of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
The military officer emphasized that the DRG of the Russian occupiers is trying to find out what the situation is on the front lines along the border line in the Kharkiv region, where there are currently no hostilities.
At the same time, Fedorenko added that the Russian occupiers are withdrawing additional forces to the Vovchansk and Liptsi districts.
He noted that it is critically important for the Ukrainian military to prevent further strengthening of the enemy in Vovchansk and, if possible, to knock out the occupiers from the city.
What is known about recent losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
Fedorenko also confirmed that the Ukrainian military managed to hit the newest Russian wheeled 2S43 "Malva" self-propelled gun.
He emphasized that currently the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv region is characterized by high intensity.
The Russian occupiers suffer numerous losses in manpower and equipment, but at the expense of reserves they continue the already failed offensive.