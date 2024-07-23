The Armed Forces shot down a Su-25 of the Russian army in Donetsk region — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces shot down a Su-25 of the Russian army in Donetsk region — video

OSTG "Khortytsya"
Damaged Su-25 of the Russian Army
Читати українською

According to the representatives of the Khortytsia Air Force Command, the Ukrainian military shot down the Su-25 aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region, marking another victory in the ongoing conflict.
  • The enemy, Russian occupiers, are actively using aviation and prohibited weapons, violating international conventions.
  • The Ukrainian military faces challenges in defending against aviation attacks and small groups of enemy forces conducting constant assaults.
  • The Russian occupiers maintain an advantage in personnel numbers and missile usage in the Pokrovsk region, but Ukrainian forces inflict significant losses on the enemy.
  • The Ukrainian military continues to actively control the situation, defending key areas like Pokrovsk and Toretsk despite difficulties and enemy attacks.

What is known about the destruction of another Su-25 by the Russian invaders

It is noted that the downed Su-25 enemy plane, together with another plane, tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region.

According to the command of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, this is already the second destroyed enemy Su-25 attack aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation by fighters of the OMB named after Corporal Mark Bezruchka during the last month.

Thanks to the accuracy and professionalism of our anti-aircraft fighters, today the Russian aviation has decreased by one more combat aircraft - the Su-25 attack aircraft. "Pokrov triangle" for the Russian aviation, - it is emphasized in the message of OSUV "Khortytsia".

The total aviation losses of the enemy as of July 23, 2024 since the beginning of the full-scale war against the Ukrainian state are as follows: 362 planes and 326 helicopters were destroyed.

What is currently happening in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region

According to the sergeant of the 109th brigade of the attack UAV company Yehor Firsov on the air of the telethon, the occupation army of the Russian Federation actively uses aviation in the Pokrovsk region, conducts "meat assaults" and uses prohibited weapons.

It is difficult, because the enemy uses everything, from aviation to air bombs. And constant meat assaults by small groups... But the enemy is suffering huge losses. Every 50 meters on any road, 10-15 km deep into the occupied territories, some enemy equipment is destroyed. Whether it's just a car, whether it's "Ural", whether it's "Grad", or a tank. Just a pile of burnt scrap metal. And I think that this significantly affects the enemy's forces, - explains Firsov.

The military officer noted that due to problems with the sky cover, the Ukrainian military does not have effective protection against the KAB and FAB aerial bombs dropped by the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

And it is difficult because there are constant assaults by small groups of 5, 7, 10 orcs. It is difficult to hit them with a drone, because when they hear a sound, they immediately go into the rubble, - explains Firsov.

The military also added that the advantage of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk region remains precisely in the number of personnel and in the use of missiles.

Myrnograd, Pokrovsk - they are trying to feel our rear positions, but they are not succeeding and they are beating as usual in this genocidal way - on the homes of ordinary civilians, on high-rise buildings, - Firsov notes.

He also added that the enemy maintains an advantage in the range of use of UAVs.

That is, Lancet, Zala type drones - they have a longer range, they can fly 30-50 km. These drones are more resistant to EW. Therefore, there is an advantage in this. But believe me, in FPV drones we are head and shoulders above their best divisions. We fly easily almost to the outskirts of Donetsk. There is the Yasinuvata-Avdiivka-Donetsk interchange there, we fly there and definitely find something interesting, conventionally "Ural", or a tank, or something else. They think that this is the rear and they can feel safe 25 km from the front line, but we make sure that they do not feel safe and they constantly have problems there, - emphasizes Firsov.

He also confirmed that the occupiers are actively using ammunition with poisonous substances.

Such cases are recorded. The enemy uses anything, including weapons that have long been prohibited by various conventions, that contain poisonous substances - gases, such fragments - they are tiny, like needles, and when they scatter, they cause damage to the whole body. A person who received this damage bleeds. It is almost impossible to stop the bleeding, - emphasized the military man.

Regarding the defense of Toretsk, he said that our defenders are holding the city, despite the fact that it is very difficult there.

It is not far from us. Toretsk, like Avdiivka, New York, like any city, has a number of certain characteristics that make it possible to hold a defense, unlike an open field, where it is difficult to dig in well. "Brothers who defend, hold on and do everything in their power to make Toretsk last," said Firsov.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 20 BBMs and 57 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 20 BBMs and 57 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces engaged in battle with the Russian army 155 times during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already resisting attempts by the Russian army to launch a new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?