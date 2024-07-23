According to the representatives of the Khortytsia Air Force Command, the Ukrainian military shot down the Su-25 aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region, marking another victory in the ongoing conflict.
- The enemy, Russian occupiers, are actively using aviation and prohibited weapons, violating international conventions.
- The Ukrainian military faces challenges in defending against aviation attacks and small groups of enemy forces conducting constant assaults.
- The Russian occupiers maintain an advantage in personnel numbers and missile usage in the Pokrovsk region, but Ukrainian forces inflict significant losses on the enemy.
- The Ukrainian military continues to actively control the situation, defending key areas like Pokrovsk and Toretsk despite difficulties and enemy attacks.
What is known about the destruction of another Su-25 by the Russian invaders
It is noted that the downed Su-25 enemy plane, together with another plane, tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region.
According to the command of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, this is already the second destroyed enemy Su-25 attack aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation by fighters of the OMB named after Corporal Mark Bezruchka during the last month.
The total aviation losses of the enemy as of July 23, 2024 since the beginning of the full-scale war against the Ukrainian state are as follows: 362 planes and 326 helicopters were destroyed.
What is currently happening in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region
According to the sergeant of the 109th brigade of the attack UAV company Yehor Firsov on the air of the telethon, the occupation army of the Russian Federation actively uses aviation in the Pokrovsk region, conducts "meat assaults" and uses prohibited weapons.
The military officer noted that due to problems with the sky cover, the Ukrainian military does not have effective protection against the KAB and FAB aerial bombs dropped by the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
The military also added that the advantage of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk region remains precisely in the number of personnel and in the use of missiles.
He also added that the enemy maintains an advantage in the range of use of UAVs.
He also confirmed that the occupiers are actively using ammunition with poisonous substances.
Regarding the defense of Toretsk, he said that our defenders are holding the city, despite the fact that it is very difficult there.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-