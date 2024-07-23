According to the representatives of the Khortytsia Air Force Command, the Ukrainian military shot down the Su-25 aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

What is known about the destruction of another Su-25 by the Russian invaders

It is noted that the downed Su-25 enemy plane, together with another plane, tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region.

According to the command of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, this is already the second destroyed enemy Su-25 attack aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation by fighters of the OMB named after Corporal Mark Bezruchka during the last month.

Thanks to the accuracy and professionalism of our anti-aircraft fighters, today the Russian aviation has decreased by one more combat aircraft - the Su-25 attack aircraft. "Pokrov triangle" for the Russian aviation, - it is emphasized in the message of OSUV "Khortytsia". Share

The total aviation losses of the enemy as of July 23, 2024 since the beginning of the full-scale war against the Ukrainian state are as follows: 362 planes and 326 helicopters were destroyed.

What is currently happening in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region

According to the sergeant of the 109th brigade of the attack UAV company Yehor Firsov on the air of the telethon, the occupation army of the Russian Federation actively uses aviation in the Pokrovsk region, conducts "meat assaults" and uses prohibited weapons.

It is difficult, because the enemy uses everything, from aviation to air bombs. And constant meat assaults by small groups... But the enemy is suffering huge losses. Every 50 meters on any road, 10-15 km deep into the occupied territories, some enemy equipment is destroyed. Whether it's just a car, whether it's "Ural", whether it's "Grad", or a tank. Just a pile of burnt scrap metal. And I think that this significantly affects the enemy's forces, - explains Firsov. Share

The military officer noted that due to problems with the sky cover, the Ukrainian military does not have effective protection against the KAB and FAB aerial bombs dropped by the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

And it is difficult because there are constant assaults by small groups of 5, 7, 10 orcs. It is difficult to hit them with a drone, because when they hear a sound, they immediately go into the rubble, - explains Firsov. Share

The military also added that the advantage of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk region remains precisely in the number of personnel and in the use of missiles.

Myrnograd, Pokrovsk - they are trying to feel our rear positions, but they are not succeeding and they are beating as usual in this genocidal way - on the homes of ordinary civilians, on high-rise buildings, - Firsov notes. Share

He also added that the enemy maintains an advantage in the range of use of UAVs.

That is, Lancet, Zala type drones - they have a longer range, they can fly 30-50 km. These drones are more resistant to EW. Therefore, there is an advantage in this. But believe me, in FPV drones we are head and shoulders above their best divisions. We fly easily almost to the outskirts of Donetsk. There is the Yasinuvata-Avdiivka-Donetsk interchange there, we fly there and definitely find something interesting, conventionally "Ural", or a tank, or something else. They think that this is the rear and they can feel safe 25 km from the front line, but we make sure that they do not feel safe and they constantly have problems there, - emphasizes Firsov. Share

He also confirmed that the occupiers are actively using ammunition with poisonous substances.

Such cases are recorded. The enemy uses anything, including weapons that have long been prohibited by various conventions, that contain poisonous substances - gases, such fragments - they are tiny, like needles, and when they scatter, they cause damage to the whole body. A person who received this damage bleeds. It is almost impossible to stop the bleeding, - emphasized the military man. Share

Regarding the defense of Toretsk, he said that our defenders are holding the city, despite the fact that it is very difficult there.