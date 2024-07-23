The Armed Forces engaged in battle with the Russian army 155 times during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
According to the information of the General Staff, during the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled dozens of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.

What is happening in the eastern direction of the front

It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried to attack 10 times in the area of Hlyboky and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region .

In the Kupyansk district, 13 enemy attacks were recorded during the day near Kindrashyvka, Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykyvka, Pischany and Berestovo.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian invaders attacked 11 times near Novosergiivka, Makiivka, Nevsky Terni, Torsky, and Serebryansky forest.

In the direction of Siversk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 attacks of the Russian army near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Vyimka, and Pereizny.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers tried to advance 30 times in the districts of Bondarny, Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Ivanovsky, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 16 attacks near Severny, Toretsk, New York and Zalizny.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the invaders of the Russian army carried out 43 unsuccessful assault attempts in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Timofiivka, Lozuvatske, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske and Kalinovka settlements.

The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novooleksandrivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked three times in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyny.

On the left bank of the Kherson region , the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 4 enemy attacks.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle. In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,220 people last day. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, an air defense vehicle, 36 BpLA of operational-tactical level, 64 cars and three units of special equipment of the enemy, - it is emphasized in the summary of the General Staff.

