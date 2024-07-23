The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 20 BBMs and 57 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 568,980 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 568,980 soldiers, which indicates significant losses of the enemy.
- 155 combat clashes were recorded at the front, the hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction and in the areas of the Kramatorsk direction.
- In the districts of Hlybokoy, Vovchansk, Kindrashyvka and others, active defensive actions against enemy attacks took place.
- Defenders in the Pokrovsky direction repelled 43 assaults near populated areas, such as Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lozuvatske and others.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,288 (+4) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,000 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 15,694 (+57) units;
RSZV — 1125 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 901 (+1) units;
aircraft — 361 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,511 (+36) units;
cruise missiles — 2,401 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,202 (+64) units;
special equipment — 2640 (+3) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 155 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy was also active in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the Kharkiv direction, 10 combat clashes took place in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.
In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 13. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykyvka, Pischany and Berestovo.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 30 times in the districts of Bondarny, Minskivka, Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Ivanivskyi, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 43 assaults in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Timofiivka, Lozuvatske, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske and Kalinovka settlements. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoaleksandrivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-