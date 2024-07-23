The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 20 BBMs and 57 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 568,980 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,288 (+4) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,000 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 15,694 (+57) units;

RSZV — 1125 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 901 (+1) units;

aircraft — 361 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,511 (+36) units;

cruise missiles — 2,401 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,202 (+64) units;

special equipment — 2640 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 155 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy was also active in the Kramatorsk direction.