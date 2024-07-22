General Staff Latest: AFU engaged in 22 combat clashes with the Russian army in the Kramatorsk direction

In total, since the beginning of the day on July 22, 93 combat clashes took place at the front between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

The current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 07/22/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, the enemy attacked the city of Konotop with an X-59 missile.

At the same time, Kharkiv region is constantly bombarded by enemy aircraft. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have carried out 11 airstrikes from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Chernyaki, Vesele, Liptsi, Mali Prohody, Hlyboke, Karaichne and Pitomnyk. The enemy also struck the town of Dergachi with an Iskander-M missile.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians launched six unsuccessful attacks near Hlyboky and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Berestovo and Hlushkivka six times. One battle has been completed, five more battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out assaults near the settlements of Torske, Novosergiivka, Makiivka, as well as in the Serebryansky forest area. Our defenders repelled three enemy attacks, one of which is still continuing near Makiivka.

On the Siverskyi direction, during the day, the enemy attacked seven times near Verkhnyokamyansky, Vyimka, Spirny, Orichovo-Vasylivka, and Pereizny. The Ukrainians have repelled six assaults, another battle is ongoing.

The enemy is increasing its efforts in the Kramatorsk direction . Since the beginning of the day, he has carried out 22 assault operations in the vicinity of Bondarny, Bohdanivka, Chasovoy Yar, Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynyvka, Bila Hora, Ivanovsky and Klishchiivka. Defense forces repelled nine attacks, 13 more are ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

In the direction of Toretsk, the occupiers attacked nine times near Toretsk, Zalizny, New York and Severny. Eight battles have been completed, one is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Panteleimonivka, New York, Lozuvatske, Timofiivka, Progress, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka and Umanske. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the enemy and repelled 17 attacks, nine clashes are ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Seven battles have been completed, three are still ongoing.

In the Orykhiv direction , the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Robotyny. As a result of the battle, he failed.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy was also unsuccessful, twice attacking the defensive lines of Ukrainian units on the left bank of the Dnieper.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

