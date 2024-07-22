The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,000 Russian soldiers, 17 BBM and 4 air defense systems
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the day of July 21, soldiers of the Armed Forces destroyed 1,050 invaders. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 567,760 soldiers.

  • The Armed Forces successfully destroyed over 1,000 Russian soldiers, 17 BBMs, and 4 air defense systems in a single day, exacerbating the crisis for the Russian army in Ukraine.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian Federation include the elimination of over 565,000 personnel and a significant amount of military equipment.
  • Military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko highlights the critical situation of the Russian army due to loss of equipment, prompting changes in tactics of military operations.
  • It is predicted that limitations in mechanized capabilities of the Russian army will result in changes to offensive and defensive tactics, affecting the course of military operations in the coming months.
  • The dwindling opportunities to effectively use mechanized means and the inexhaustible human resources of the Russian army indicate a shift in the character of their offensive and defensive operations in Ukraine.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.07.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 567,760 (+1,050) persons were liquidated;

  • tanks — 8,284 (+18) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15,980 (+17) units;

  • artillery systems — 15,637 (+51) units;

  • RSZV — 1123 (+2) units;

  • air defense equipment — 900 (+4) units;

  • aircraft — 361 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,475 (+73) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,401 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,138 (+102) units;

  • special equipment — 2637 (+21) units.

The Russian army in Ukraine found itself in a critical situation

According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, due to the loss of a significant amount of armored vehicles in the criminal war against Ukraine, the occupation army of the Russian Federation found itself in a critical situation and was forced to change its tactics.

Kovalenko noted that the military leadership of the aggressor country emptied almost all warehouses with equipment and faced a critical situation when ensuring its own criminal offensive becomes impossible.

The character of the Russian offensive will change quite significantly in the next six months. Because their mechanized potential is limited. They have fewer and fewer opportunities to effectively use the mechanized component every day. At the same time, their human resources are truly inexhaustible, Kovalenko emphasized.

According to the observer, due to the lack of a mechanized component, the intensity of hostilities by the invaders will change.

At some point, they will not be able to conduct full-fledged, high-quality offensive operations. The next stage is the impossibility of conducting defensive actions, the analyst emphasized.

Ukraine
