The Russian Ministry of Defense lost 25% of Il-76 aircraft

At least 5 Il-76MD-90A aircraft of the Ministry of Defense of Russia were disabled or their operation was stopped due to the use of low-quality bearings in the wheel assembly.

Such data were shared by Russian pro-government and opposition mass media.

As it turned out, the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against the managers of the Balashikhinsky Foundry and Mechanical Plant (BLMZ) after the BLMZ supplied low-quality bearings for the Il-76.

In addition, it is emphasized that for 5 years in a row BLMZ purchased bearings from an unknown supplier using forged documents.

What is important to understand is that as of the end of last year, the Russian Ministry of Defense had a total of 18 Il-76MD-90A aircraft.

The Russian BLMZ has already been searched

According to the latest data, a criminal case was initiated under the article on "abuse of authority during the execution of a state defense order" (Article 201.1 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, "substantial damage was caused to the interests of the state protected by law, represented by the Ministry of Defense of Russia."

Moreover, it was a serious blow to the defense capability of the entire aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Security forces searched BLMZ, and now they are interrogating its leaders and founders.

It is also indicated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation signed the first contract for the supply of Il-76MD-90A 12 years ago.

The Russian agency should have received 39 aircraft at an average of 3.6 billion rubles. per piece until 2018.