The Russian Ministry of Defense lost 25% of Il-76 aircraft
Category
World
Publication date

The Russian Ministry of Defense lost 25% of Il-76 aircraft

Il-76 aircraft
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

At least 5 Il-76MD-90A aircraft of the Ministry of Defense of Russia were disabled or their operation was stopped due to the use of low-quality bearings in the wheel assembly.

Points of attention

  • A criminal case was initiated against the managers of the plant that supplied low-quality spare parts for aircraft.
  • As of the end of last year, the Ministry of Defense of Russia had a total of 18 Il-76MD-90A aircraft.
  • Security forces have searched the foundry and mechanical plant and are interrogating its managers. All this has serious consequences for Russia's defense.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation had serious problems with Il-76 aircraft

Such data were shared by Russian pro-government and opposition mass media.

As it turned out, the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against the managers of the Balashikhinsky Foundry and Mechanical Plant (BLMZ) after the BLMZ supplied low-quality bearings for the Il-76.

In addition, it is emphasized that for 5 years in a row BLMZ purchased bearings from an unknown supplier using forged documents.

What is important to understand is that as of the end of last year, the Russian Ministry of Defense had a total of 18 Il-76MD-90A aircraft.

Photo: screenshot

The Russian BLMZ has already been searched

According to the latest data, a criminal case was initiated under the article on "abuse of authority during the execution of a state defense order" (Article 201.1 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, "substantial damage was caused to the interests of the state protected by law, represented by the Ministry of Defense of Russia."

Moreover, it was a serious blow to the defense capability of the entire aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Security forces searched BLMZ, and now they are interrogating its leaders and founders.

It is also indicated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation signed the first contract for the supply of Il-76MD-90A 12 years ago.

The Russian agency should have received 39 aircraft at an average of 3.6 billion rubles. per piece until 2018.

However, in 2020, they decided to soften the contract. It was assumed that under the old terms, Aviastar would deliver 13 aircraft by 2021, and a new contract for 14 ships would come into effect from 2021 until 2028, the message says.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU shot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region
OSTG "Khortytsya"
Su-25
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Analysts appreciated the army's attempts to protect its own aircraft from strikes by the Armed Forces
Airplanes of the criminal army of the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?