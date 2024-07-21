The new head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andriy Belousov, has already announced an order to create protective structures for aircraft at military airbases.
- The Russian army is facing challenges in creating protective structures for aircraft at military airbases to defend against Ukrainian attacks.
- The high costs and possible corruption issues make the construction of effective shelters for the aircraft a difficult task for the Russian Federation.
- Experts doubt that Russia can replicate the scale and complexity of shelters required to protect its aircraft, even comparing it to challenges faced in the USSR.
- Analysts suggest that Russia may opt for cheaper solutions like sheds or metal hangars, which may not offer full protection for the military aircraft.
- Despite financial constraints and corruption concerns, Russia is determined to find funds for the project to safeguard its aircraft from attacks by Ukrainian drones and missiles.
He announced this decision after the Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields, including the attack on "Millerovo".
Experts emphasize that such a large-scale and complex task could not be implemented even in the USSR.
According to their information, the price of 2A13 as of 1972 was 160 thousand Soviet rubles, that is, it would be worth approximately 1.5 million dollars today.
However, larger shelters are needed to protect Su-27 aircraft and vehicles at its base.
Which airfields will Russia try to protect first of all
It is also worth considering that such shelters will primarily be built on the part of the airfields that are located next to Ukraine, that is, we are talking about such air bases as "Kushchevskaya", "Millerovo", "Belbek", in Taganrog, Voronezh and others at a distance up to 300 km from the border or front line.
The analysts concluded that it is necessary to take into account the fact that Russia will still find money for it, even realizing that "their construction may well run into problems traditional for the Russian Federation with total corruption, ostentatiousness and ostentatiousness."
