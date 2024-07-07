According to Forbes analysts, Ukraine's acquisition of missiles from South Korea will allow it to hit the planes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

How South Korea can help Ukraine destroy the planes of the Russian army

The publication notes that following the visit of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to the DPRK, Moscow probably agreed with Pyongyang on further military assistance.

In response to this, South Korea's National Security Adviser Jang Ho-jin said that if North Korea supplies Russia with more weapons, Seoul will start providing military aid to Ukraine.

So far, South Korea has not made official statements about increasing military aid to Ukraine, but it is likely that Kyiv may request from Seoul similar weapons that Russia receives from North Korea.

It is known that at the end of last year, the Russian Federation bought a batch of powerful KN-23 submarine ballistic missiles from the DPRK and used them with devastating effect.

If North Korea can sell the KN-23 to Russia, then South Korea can sell Hyunmoo series ICBMs to Ukraine, said Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey. Share

Currently, it is not known whether Ukraine will be able to receive Hyunmoo-2B from South Korea.

The USA has already handed Ukraine dozens of ATACMS long-range tactical missiles, demanding their limited use for strikes on strategic targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Washington allows Kiev to target ATGMs at targets in Russian-occupied Ukraine, but not at targets in Russia itself. This means that front-line Russian airbases, on which dozens of Sukhoi fighter-bombers armed with devastating glider bombs are based, are out of reach, the authors of the material emphasize. Share

What can help Ukraine to destroy the fleet of fighter-bombers of the Russian army

However, the Ukrainian military can attack Russian aircraft at airfields using attack UAVs.

However, light drones do not have enough firepower to destroy aircraft based at Russian airfields.

The authors of the material assume that due to well-targeted ATGMs and ballistic missiles, Ukraine will be able to disable the entire fleet of fighter-bombers at the Malshevo airfield in Voronezh.

However, such strikes require permission from Western partners.