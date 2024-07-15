Starting July 1, 2024, Russia increased domestic gas prices by 11.2%. This increase is aimed at increasing revenues in Russia's domestic market in response to the loss of gas exports to Europe.
Points of attention
- The loss of the EU market resulted from sanctions against Russia and a reduction in gas supplies to Europe.
- Gazprom faced a sharp decrease in profits and losses due to decreased gas export volumes.
- According to forecasts, the rise in gas prices in Russia will lead to high inflation and a weakening of the population's purchasing power.
- In 2023, Gazprom posted its biggest annual loss in 25 years, with a net loss of $6.9 billion.
- Russia is facing a reduction in gas production volumes and an increase in domestic prices, which will lead to an aggravation of the economic situation.
As noted in the summary, the loss of the EU market was a consequence of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as well as Russia's deliberate reduction of gas supplies to Europe in response. In 2023, Gazprom's net annual loss was approximately $6.9 billion, its largest annual loss in 25 years.
According to British intelligence, Russian inflation is likely to remain above the Russian central bank's target of 4% in the second half of 2024. This is partly due to the increase in domestic gas prices, along with the increase in other household bills and government spending, which is mainly due to the increase in Russia's military spending in connection with the war in Ukraine.
Loss of the EU market
It will be recalled that in 2022, Russia delivered about 63.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via various routes. Last year, the volume decreased by another 55.6% to 28.3 billion cubic meters.
At its peak in 2018-2019, the annual flow of gas to the region reached 175 to 180 billion cubic meters.
Gazprom's gas production in 2023 was 355 billion cubic meters, down from 514 billion cubic meters in 2021. For the first time since 1999, Gazprom posted a net loss of $7 billion in 2023.
