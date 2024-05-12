Russian state-owned Gazprom faced biggest annual loss in 25 years, UK intelligence reports
UK Ministry of Defence
Gazprom
The Ministry of Defence of Great Britain analysed the data on the enormous losses of the Russian state company Gazprom against the background of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Gazprom continues to lose billions in profits

Recently, Gazprom officially announced the most significant annual loss in the last 25 years.

What's important to understand is that the Russian company's revenues fell by about 30% last year, resulting in an annual net loss of about $6.9 billion.

British intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent deterioration of relations with the West have seriously limited Gazprom's activities.

In addition, Gazprom's complete reorientation of its exports from European markets will, quite possibly, continue to limit its profits for at least the next six years.

Despite the fact that "Gazprom" was able to reorient part of its trade to alternative markets, due to infrastructural constraints, they probably accounted for only 5 to 10 percent of lost European sales in 2023, emphasises the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain.

Foreign scouts also assumed that the increase or future sales would depend on constructing new infrastructure, such as the "Power of Siberia 2" gas plant.

The Russian government is also creating problems for Gazprom

According to experts, the high taxation of Gazprom's income over the previous two years almost certainly reduced the opportunities and incentives for the company to invest in expansion into alternative markets.

A year ago, the company paid approximately 28 billion dollars to the Russian budget, which is about 9% of the total revenues of the Russian budget.

The Russian government plans to further increase the tax burden on Gazprom in 2024, which likely influenced Gazprom's decision to cut its investments for 2024 by around 15%, British intelligence sources say.

