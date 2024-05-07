EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russia's gas supplies, states European Commissioner

Stopping the supply of Russian gas will cost the European Union dearly, but it is ready for it.

Possible end of transit of Russian gas through Ukraine doesn't scare EU

The European Union is preparing to abandon Russian gas completely.

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, stated this at a joint press conference with Ukraine's Minister of Energy, Herman Galushchenko.

We thought about how the European Union can survive without Russian gas. It will cost us dearly, but we are ready for it. Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy

She noted that Russia has already reduced the supply of gas to Europe, and this was the decision of the Russians, because the first packages of sanctions did not concern restrictions on Russian "blue fuel".

Currently, the EU still receives Russian gas through Turkey and Ukraine. The agreements will expire this December, and we are not asking our partners to negotiate on this issue.

At the same time, the European Union should consider alternative ways of supplying gas, particularly to countries like Slovakia and Austria.

Simson also mentioned the possibility for Russia to supply liquefied gas to Europe. According to her, the energy ministers of European countries decided to limit the access of Russian ships to LNG terminals.

This is a "decarbonized" package, it was voted last month in the European Parliament and will be published a little later.

As reported, the current contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine is valid until the end of 2024. After that, Ukraine has no intention to continue transit arrangements.

The European Commission does not intend to join any negotiations with Russia to continue the transit of Russian gas to European countries through Ukraine's GTS, instead it will take all necessary measures to further refuse Russian gas. The remaining buyers of Russian pipeline gas in Central Europe are working on alternative imports.

What is known about the importance of Russia's transit through Ukrainian territory for EU

Ukraine does not plan to continue the transit of Russian gas to Europe through its territory, which creates tension in European gas markets.

Bloomberg journalists note that although the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine put an end to any diplomatic negotiations between the countries, the EU hoped for an agreement on extending the terms of transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine.

However, during the Flame conference in Amsterdam earlier this week, a representative of the operator of the Ukrainian HTS rejected the possibility of negotiations between traders regarding the transit of Russian gas.

It is emphasised that supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine's territory have been reduced to a minimum. Still, European traders note that they are enough to provide energy to the Netherlands during the six coldest months of the year.