According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 58 times. The war zones in Kharkiv region and Donetsk region remain the most active.

What is happening on the eastern front

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk 7 times in Kharkiv Oblast .

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy also tried 7 times to attack the Ukrainian military near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestovo and Andriivka. There are still 2 fights going on.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers conducted 5 attacks near Makiivka and Terni. Three enemy attacks of the Armed Forces were repulsed, 2 more are continuing.

In the direction of Siversk, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Vyimka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy made 2 attempted attacks near Andriivka. Another battle continues.

In the direction of Toretsk, 4 attacks by Russian occupiers were recorded in the North, Zalizny and New York areas. Three battles are still going on.

The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, have already made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Progress, Novoselivka Pershoya, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovy and Umansky.

So far, 16 enemy attacks have been repelled. 7 more fights are going on.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Karlivka in the direction of Kurakhovo.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers made three unsuccessful attempts to attack our units near Robotyny and in the direction of Novodanilivka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the enemy carried out airstrikes, dropping controlled aerial bombs on the areas of Tyaginka, Tomarine, and Burgunka settlements of the Kherson region.