The Armed Forces destroyed 1,100 Russian soldiers, 46 anti-aircraft missiles and an air defense system

In the last day from July 20 to 21, the Russians lost 1,100 soldiers, an air defense system and 44 artillery systems in the war in Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian Federation per day

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.21.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 566,710 (+1,100) people were eliminated;

tanks — 8,266 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 15,963 (+46) units;

artillery systems — 15,586 (+44) units;

RSZV — 1121 units;

air defense equipment — 896 (+1) units;

aircraft — 362 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,402 (+52) units;

cruise missiles — 2,401 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,036 (+68) units;

special equipment — 2616 (+9) units.

The Russian Army is gradually losing its advantage in the use of ammunition

As the journalists managed to find out from their sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are losing their significant advantage in the use of ammunition in the war against Ukraine.

According to anonymous sources, if earlier the Russian occupiers used about 70,000 ammunition, and Ukraine — 10,000, now Ukrainian defenders use 15,000, and the Russian Federation — 45,000.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian army uses about 1,300 FPV drones during one day.

Insiders claim that as of today, the fighters of the Armed Forces are launching more such drones.

At the end of last month, it also became known that the ratio in the use of artillery between Ukraine and Russia decreased to 1:3.

It is important to understand that at the beginning of the year it was 1:7.