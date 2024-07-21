The Armed Forces destroyed 1,100 Russian soldiers, 46 anti-aircraft missiles and an air defense system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed 1,100 Russian soldiers, 46 anti-aircraft missiles and an air defense system

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed 1,100 Russian soldiers, 46 anti-aircraft missiles and an air defense system
Читати українською

In the last day from July 20 to 21, the Russians lost 1,100 soldiers, an air defense system and 44 artillery systems in the war in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,100 Russian soldiers, 46 armored combat vehicles and an air defense system.
  • The total combat losses of the Russians since the beginning of the conflict are estimated to be more than 566,710 people, and the amount of destroyed equipment of the Russian Federation significantly exceeds the costs of the Armed Forces.
  • Ukrainian troops have increased the efficiency of using ammunition, which indicates an increase in combat readiness and defense skills.
  • The use of FPV drones and tanks on the Russian side is at a high level, but the military advantage is gradually decreasing in favor of Ukrainian troops.
  • The correlation in the use of artillery shows an increase in the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces and a reduction in the military capabilities of the Russian Federation in the conflict with Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian Federation per day

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.21.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 566,710 (+1,100) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 8,266 (+9) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15,963 (+46) units;

  • artillery systems — 15,586 (+44) units;

  • RSZV — 1121 units;

  • air defense equipment — 896 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 362 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,402 (+52) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,401 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,036 (+68) units;

  • special equipment — 2616 (+9) units.

The Russian Army is gradually losing its advantage in the use of ammunition

As the journalists managed to find out from their sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are losing their significant advantage in the use of ammunition in the war against Ukraine.

According to anonymous sources, if earlier the Russian occupiers used about 70,000 ammunition, and Ukraine — 10,000, now Ukrainian defenders use 15,000, and the Russian Federation — 45,000.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian army uses about 1,300 FPV drones during one day.

Insiders claim that as of today, the fighters of the Armed Forces are launching more such drones.

At the end of last month, it also became known that the ratio in the use of artillery between Ukraine and Russia decreased to 1:3.

It is important to understand that at the beginning of the year it was 1:7.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Ministry of Defense lost 25% of Il-76 aircraft
Il-76 aircraft
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attack of Shahedov on Kyiv. Air defense forces shot down all the drones of the Russian Federation
Kyiv City Military Administration
Attack of Shahedov on Kyiv. Air defense forces shot down all the drones of the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?