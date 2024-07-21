According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he has no right to reveal the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, so that the enemy does not receive important information. However, the president emphasized that the enemy is losing many more of its soldiers than the Armed Forces.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation is losing many more of its soldiers than the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- This indicates a difference in approaches to the protection of one's own military.
- Zelensky emphasized that the Russian army does not fight for the survival of its soldiers, but constantly resorts to "meat assaults".
The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is trying to minimize personnel losses
The head of state does not hide that for him this is a very painful issue that is constantly in the center of attention.
The Ukrainian leader also added that the difference in killed and wounded in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army as of today is extremely significant.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have one killed for every 6-8 wounded, then the Russian occupiers have every second or third.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 21, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.07.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 566,710 (+1,100) people were eliminated;
tanks — 8,266 (+9) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 15,963 (+46) units;
artillery systems — 15,586 (+44) units;
RSZV — 1121 units;
air defense equipment — 896 (+1) units;
aircraft — 362 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,402 (+52) units;
cruise missiles — 2,401 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,036 (+68) units;
special equipment — 2616 (+9) units.
