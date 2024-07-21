Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and defender of the Donetsk airport, explained in an interview with Online.UA why Ukrainian soldiers actually respect the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Points of attention
- Oleksandr Syrsky is trying to implement positive changes in the army, taking care of justice in the army.
- Ukrainian soldiers respect the commander-in-chief for his efforts and idealism on the way to effective changes.
- During the war, the life of the Ukrainian infantry remains extremely difficult.
- Turrets and robotic systems can help on the frontline, but the human remains the primary effective unit on the battlefield
- Ukrainian men must find the strength and motivation to protect their families and homeland while there is still a chance for victory.
Syrsky is trying to promote positive changes in the army
As "Ivich" notes, Oleksandr Syrsky really did everything possible to restore justice in the army.
First of all, it was about people who were constantly sitting in headquarters and had no idea what a real war was.
It was the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces who demanded that everyone come through the front line. Syrsky constantly insisted on effective changes in the army, so the soldiers respect him for his diligence and idealism.
Despite this, the life of the Ukrainian infantry still remains extremely difficult and even more difficult than during the First and Second World Wars.
Robots cannot yet replace soldiers at the front
According to a veteran of the Armed Forces, turrets and robotic systems are just beginning.
No one in the military can deny the fact that the human is still the more effective unit on the battlefield.
"Ivich" emphasizes that Ukrainian men who have not yet found the strength and motivation must finally find it in order to save their families and their homeland.
