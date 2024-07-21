How the soldiers of the AFU actually treat Syrsky — the answer of the veteran "Ivich"

Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and defender of the Donetsk airport, explained in an interview with Online.UA why Ukrainian soldiers actually respect the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Syrsky is trying to promote positive changes in the army

As "Ivich" notes, Oleksandr Syrsky really did everything possible to restore justice in the army.

First of all, it was about people who were constantly sitting in headquarters and had no idea what a real war was.

It was the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces who demanded that everyone come through the front line. Syrsky constantly insisted on effective changes in the army, so the soldiers respect him for his diligence and idealism.

Despite this, the life of the Ukrainian infantry still remains extremely difficult and even more difficult than during the First and Second World Wars.

Because of this multilevelness, because getting in and out of the position is a whole adventure. When there is no trench, you are exposed, and it is difficult to do it inconspicuously. People now walk 9 kilometers there just to get to the position. The infantry is not only young guys, there are also men in their 50s, so it is difficult for them. Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych A veteran of the Armed Forces and a defender of the Donetsk airport

Robots cannot yet replace soldiers at the front

According to a veteran of the Armed Forces, turrets and robotic systems are just beginning.

No one in the military can deny the fact that the human is still the more effective unit on the battlefield.

So for now, these are auxiliary tools. We can thereby reduce the number of people who participate in the battles on this part of the front, but without people there will still be nothing. People have to hold this line, — explains Dmytro Verbych. Share

"Ivich" emphasizes that Ukrainian men who have not yet found the strength and motivation must finally find it in order to save their families and their homeland.