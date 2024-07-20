The defender of the Donetsk airport revealed the real attitude of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to evaders

Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and defender of the Donetsk airport, told Online.UA in an interview how Ukrainian soldiers treat evaders and how mobilization should work in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Dmytro Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shared an episode when he met a person with a "evasive" sticker on the road and how he reacted to it.
- Ivich expressed his opinion about the people who went abroad at the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, and about their return.
- The defender of the Donetsk airport notes the differences in the approaches of the brigades and the need to punish officers for criminal decisions and losses.
Do the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine feel aggression towards evaders
Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that he once met a man in a car with a "evasive" sticker
However, as "Ivich" admits, he did not feel an explosion of aggression from this sticker.
Regarding the men who went abroad at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, "Ivich" notes that he did not want them to return.
How mobilization should work in Ukraine
The defender of the Donetsk airport draws attention to the fact that different brigades use different approaches.
Also, the veteran of the Armed Forces noted that we currently have a very serious mid-level command staff crisis. That is why we need examples of specific punishments of officers for their criminal decisions and unjustified losses.