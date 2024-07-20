The defender of the Donetsk airport revealed the real attitude of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to evaders
Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and defender of the Donetsk airport, told Online.UA in an interview how Ukrainian soldiers treat evaders and how mobilization should work in Ukraine.

Do the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine feel aggression towards evaders

Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that he once met a man in a car with a "evasive" sticker

I saw this for the first time. I thought it was a joke, that it was only on Facebook. And I'm going, my husband is in a sports Audi, and I'm in a military pickup truck. I approach from the left, overtake a little, lower the window and just drive next to him. For a few minutes, I just squeeze, but he ran away from me. He "evaded" like that.

However, as "Ivich" admits, he did not feel an explosion of aggression from this sticker.

I wanted to show him that it's not okay, man. One day you will run into a military man, so take off this sticker at the nearest turn, — said the veteran of the Armed Forces.

Regarding the men who went abroad at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, "Ivich" notes that he did not want them to return.

These are people with whom we will have to communicate, walk, drink coffee next to, meet at work. These are some of your former classmates, neighbors. And these are those who, when you drove in that direction, they stood in traffic jams at the exit. I know people who live in Poland, they themselves did not go to fight, but they do a lot for the army, and some do not care about it at all. They only donated 50 hryvnias for almost 2 years, — Dmytro Verbych notes.

How mobilization should work in Ukraine

The defender of the Donetsk airport draws attention to the fact that different brigades use different approaches.

We need a third assault team, young guys who will rush to the assault, and they have their own approach there. Someone out there needs men who don't want to rush into an assault landing, but want to do the same with UAVs, a different approach to them. It is explained to them there that you will not immediately go on an assault, we will teach you, you will fly. It's so cool, interesting, be a drone. Everyone has their own approaches.

Also, the veteran of the Armed Forces noted that we currently have a very serious mid-level command staff crisis. That is why we need examples of specific punishments of officers for their criminal decisions and unjustified losses.

