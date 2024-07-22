The Ministry of Defense supplies the AFU with 20 types of light motor vehicles

More than 20 models of special light motor vehicles have been codified for the needs of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- On the missile front, Ukraine is focusing on the production of the multifunctional missile complex 'Sapsan' as the 'Point-U' system is considered outdated. The 'Sapsan' complex features modern missiles with extended ranges and improved interception capabilities, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
The Armed Forces use buggies and motorcycles
Special light vehicles will be used by the Defense Forces at the front to evacuate the wounded, provide logistical support to forward positions, conduct reconnaissance or as mobile firing points.
It is noted that in 6 months of 2024, the Ministry codified and admitted to operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 20 samples of special light motor vehicles. The list includes products of well-known manufacturers of all-terrain light automotive equipment from the USA, Asia and Europe.
In particular, among the new models are buggies (small light vehicles with high cross-country ability), motorcycles with electric and internal combustion engines, four- and six-wheeled quadricycles and hexacycles. Hydrocycles are also codified for the needs of units of the Defense Forces — vehicles for moving on water.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the range of use of such vehicles at the front is quite wide.
What is known about Ukrainian-made long-range ballistic missiles
Musiyenko noted that the operational-tactical complex "Point-U", which remains in service with Ukraine, is already technically and morally outdated even after several levels of modernization.
The analyst emphasized that currently Ukraine should concentrate resources and technical capabilities for the production of the multifunctional missile complex "Sapsan".
Musienko reminded that the Ministry of Defense ordered this complex back in 2022.
The missile used on the "Sapsan" has a flight range of up to 500 km. In addition, the missile for the "Peregrine falcon" is more modern and more difficult to intercept.
