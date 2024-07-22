The Ministry of Defense supplies the AFU with 20 types of light motor vehicles

More than 20 models of special light motor vehicles have been codified for the needs of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces use buggies and motorcycles

Special light vehicles will be used by the Defense Forces at the front to evacuate the wounded, provide logistical support to forward positions, conduct reconnaissance or as mobile firing points.

It is noted that in 6 months of 2024, the Ministry codified and admitted to operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 20 samples of special light motor vehicles. The list includes products of well-known manufacturers of all-terrain light automotive equipment from the USA, Asia and Europe.

In particular, among the new models are buggies (small light vehicles with high cross-country ability), motorcycles with electric and internal combustion engines, four- and six-wheeled quadricycles and hexacycles. Hydrocycles are also codified for the needs of units of the Defense Forces — vehicles for moving on water.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the range of use of such vehicles at the front is quite wide.

Light all-terrain vehicles are used to move personnel and cargo in difficult terrain and lack of roads, to evacuate the wounded, provide logistical support for front-line positions, conduct reconnaissance or as mobile firing points.

