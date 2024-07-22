The Ministry of Defense supplies the AFU with 20 types of light motor vehicles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Ministry of Defense supplies the AFU with 20 types of light motor vehicles

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
buggy
Читати українською

More than 20 models of special light motor vehicles have been codified for the needs of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has supplied the AFU with over 20 different types of light motor vehicles from manufacturers in the USA, Asia, and Europe.
  • Special light vehicles play a crucial role in military operations, including reconnaissance, evacuation of the wounded, logistical support for forward positions, and serving as mobile firing points.
  • The range of special light vehicles includes buggies, motorcycles, quadricycles, and hexacycles, providing diverse capabilities for the Defense Forces.
  • In addition to land vehicles, jet skis and hydrocycles are also included in the list of equipment for moving on water to meet the varied operational requirements of the Armed Forces.
  • On the missile front, Ukraine is focusing on the production of the multifunctional missile complex 'Sapsan' as the 'Point-U' system is considered outdated. The 'Sapsan' complex features modern missiles with extended ranges and improved interception capabilities, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.

The Armed Forces use buggies and motorcycles

Special light vehicles will be used by the Defense Forces at the front to evacuate the wounded, provide logistical support to forward positions, conduct reconnaissance or as mobile firing points.

It is noted that in 6 months of 2024, the Ministry codified and admitted to operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 20 samples of special light motor vehicles. The list includes products of well-known manufacturers of all-terrain light automotive equipment from the USA, Asia and Europe.

In particular, among the new models are buggies (small light vehicles with high cross-country ability), motorcycles with electric and internal combustion engines, four- and six-wheeled quadricycles and hexacycles. Hydrocycles are also codified for the needs of units of the Defense Forces — vehicles for moving on water.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the range of use of such vehicles at the front is quite wide.

Light all-terrain vehicles are used to move personnel and cargo in difficult terrain and lack of roads, to evacuate the wounded, provide logistical support for front-line positions, conduct reconnaissance or as mobile firing points.

Equipment for the Armed Forces

What is known about Ukrainian-made long-range ballistic missiles

Musiyenko noted that the operational-tactical complex "Point-U", which remains in service with Ukraine, is already technically and morally outdated even after several levels of modernization.

The analyst emphasized that currently Ukraine should concentrate resources and technical capabilities for the production of the multifunctional missile complex "Sapsan".

Musienko reminded that the Ministry of Defense ordered this complex back in 2022.

The missile used on the "Sapsan" has a flight range of up to 500 km. In addition, the missile for the "Peregrine falcon" is more modern and more difficult to intercept.

I hope we see those rockets. To date, all information about the fate of this particular component of the missile program is not disclosed. It is only known that they are working on this project.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian drones on the front turned the "gray zone" into a "death zone" for the Russian army — WP
Ukrainian drones on the front turned the "gray zone" into a "death zone" for the Russian army — WP
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the first time, Ukrainian drones attacked North Ossetia, from where the MiGs of the Russian Federation take off
drone attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?