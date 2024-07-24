General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 27 attacks by the Russian army in the Kurakhiv direction during the day

The situation at the front remains difficult and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. Today, the invaders concentrated on the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 07/24/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In total, more than 90 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

Systematic insidious attacks by the enemy's artillery and aircraft on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions do not stop. Today, the areas of Khodine, Vovkivka, Klyusy, and Dachne settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire from the territory of Russia. In addition, the enemy attacked Oleksandrivka with unguided air missiles and shelled Basivka with rocket launchers. Share

At the same time, Kharkiv Region is under constant fire from enemy aircraft. Today, the terrorists dropped already 15 KABs. They targeted the areas of Vovchansk, Liptsi, Velyki Prohody and Mali Prohody settlements.

On July 24 , in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers tried five times to storm the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the area of Tychy, Hlyboky, and Sotnytskyi Kozachk. All enemy attacks were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced four times on the positions of our units in the area of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Nevsky, and in the Serebryan Forest. Five battles ended without success for the enemy, one more is ongoing.

In the Siversky direction , near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Ivano-Daryivka and Pereizne, the defenders of the Ukrainian land repelled four attacks of the occupation army, and another battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assaults on the positions of our troops near Novomarkovo and Chasovoy Yar. Currently, there are four armed clashes. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to six. The enemy has concentrated its efforts in the area of Northern and New York, where six engagements are taking place. The occupiers are actively using aviation in this direction, in particular, the Toretska region is bombarded.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky direction , the enemy, with the support of aviation, has already made 22 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vovchyo, Progres, Novoselivka Pershoya, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Karlivka, and Zhelany. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 15 enemy attacks so far, seven attacks are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka in the Kurakhiv direction. According to detailed information, 27 attacks of the occupying army have been repelled in this direction to date, and eight attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, our troops repelled eight enemy assaults in the direction of Kostyantynivka, Vodyanyi and Vugledar. The enemy had no success.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our units near Malaya Tokmachka and Novodarivka.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully tried to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: