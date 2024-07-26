According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 147 times.
What is known about the situation at the front
In Kharkiv Oblast, 9 attacks by Russian invaders were recorded near Hlyboky, Vovchansk and Tyhyky during the day.
In the direction of Kupyansk, another 10 battles took place near Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Synkivka.
In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack 13 times near Makiivka, Nevsky and in the Serebrian Forest.
In the direction of Siversk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 enemy attacks near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Mykolaivka, and Ivano-Daryivka.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to attack 11 times in the areas of Ivanivskyi, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynivka, Hryhorivka, and Maiskyi.
In the direction of Toretsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks near Severny, New York, and Zalizny.
In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian military repelled 43 attacks by Russian invaders near Vozdvizhenka, Ivanivka, Timofiivka, Vesely, Novoselivka Pershoya, Novooleksandrivka, Novozhelanny, Yasnobrodivka, Progres, and Kalinovy.
The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoselivka Persha and Vozdvizhenka.
In the direction of Kurakhovo, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance 19 times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka.
Russian troops carried out 14 assaults near Velika Novosilka, Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka and Rozdolny.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, four clashes took place in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka, Shcherbaki and Novoandriivka.
On the left bank of the Kherson region, all Russian attacks were also unsuccessful during the assault on our defensive lines.
What is known about total and current enemy losses
In the summary of the General Staff, it is noted that the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, as well as hit three anti-aircraft vehicles, an artillery vehicle and a cannon.
personnel - about 572,300 (+950) people were eliminated;
tanks – 8 thousand 320 (+7) units;
armored combat vehicles - 16 thousand 50 (+11) units;
artillery systems - 15,840 (+36) units;
RSZV - 1 thousand 125 units;
air defense equipment - 904 units;
aircraft – 361 units;
helicopters – 326 units;
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 12 thousand 683 (+73) units;
cruise missiles - 2,402 units;
ships/boats - 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 20 thousand 909 (+76) units;
special equipment - 2 thousand 593 units.
