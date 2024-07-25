General Staff Latest: there were 103 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army during the day

In total, since the beginning of the day on July 25, there have been 103 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, and has also increased the number of offensive and assault actions in the Kurakhiv and Vremiv directions.
Actual situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians launched four unsuccessful attacks near Hlyboky, as well as two attacks near Vovchansk, where one battle is currently ongoing. The situation is under control.
In the Kupian direction, the enemy carried out five assaults near Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. One battle is over, four more are in progress.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 10 times the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Makiivka and Nevske, as well as in the Serebryansky forest area. Our defenders repelled six enemy attacks, four are still ongoing.
On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times during the day near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi and Mykolaivka. As a result of the fighting, he was defeated.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assaults near Ivanivskyi, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynivka, Maiskyi, and Hryhorivka. Defense forces repelled six attacks, two more are in progress.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers also attacked eight times near Zalizny, New York and Severny. Five battles have been completed, three are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha, Paraskoviivka, Novozhelanne and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the enemy and repulsed 18 attacks, nine skirmishes are ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. Ten battles have been completed, four are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction , three enemy attacks are currently underway near Velika Novosilka. Our defenders repulsed ten more attacks in Kostyantynivka, Vodyanyi and Rozdolny districts.
In the Orihiv direction, the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka, Novoandriivka, and Shcherbaki. Two attacks — repulsed, two more — in progress.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy did not succeed, three times attacking the defensive lines of the Ukrainians on the left bank of the Dnieper.
What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 571,350 (+1,230) people,
tanks — 8313 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,039 (+26) units,
artillery systems — 15,804 (+45) units,
RSZV — 1125 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 904 (+2) units,
aircraft — 363 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 12610 (+66),
cruise missiles — 2402 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,358 (+79) units,
special equipment — 2661 (+11)
