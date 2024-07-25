Fighters of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Tavriya Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one of the largest assaults of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kurakhovo region of Donetsk region.
What is known about the repulse of one of the largest attacks of the Russian army since the beginning of the war
As noted by the Ukrainian military, the occupation army of the Russian Federation simultaneously threw into battle 11 tanks, 45 armored vehicles with landing forces and one tank support combat vehicle "Terminator".
At the same time, the Russian invaders also used motorcycles during the attack.
Fighters of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of Tavriyya noted that the enemy forces went on the offensive at dawn and began an assault from several directions at once.
Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance detected enemy equipment still far away on the approaches, and the artillery immediately started working on the equipment of the occupants.
The first enemy tanks and armored vehicles were stopped by Ukrainian UAV operators, and then anti-tank units worked.
In addition, a significant number of enemy tanks were blown up by mines.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army as a result of the failure of a large-scale attack
As a result of the battle, the Ukrainian military destroyed 6 tanks of the Russian invaders, 7 units of armored vehicles and all 12 motorcycles.
The occupation army of the Russian Federation lost about 40 soldiers killed, 37 occupiers were wounded.
