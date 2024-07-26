The ground forces of the AFU destroyed almost 8,000 drones of the Russian Federation in a week
The ground forces of the AFU destroyed almost 8,000 drones of the Russian Federation in a week

Russian drone
Electronic warfare units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed and destroyed 7,916 enemy UAVs during the week from July 18 to 24, and also discovered 43 EW stations.

The AFU destroyed almost 8,000 Russian drones in a week

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, announced this on Facebook.

Almost 8,000 enemy missions using reconnaissance and fpv drones were destroyed by our EW units in the week from July 18 to 24.

Oleksandr Pavlyuk

Oleksandr Pavlyuk

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In particular, 4,313 wing-type UAVs and 3,603 FPV drones were suppressed and destroyed.

Also during this period, thanks to the work of the EW/REP units of the Ground Forces, 43 enemy EW stations were discovered.

Pavlyuk thanked the soldiers for their continuous effective combat work.

You save the lives of our brothers and sisters, secure positions and weapons, allow our units to successfully carry out their own defensive and offensive tasks.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 26 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of July 26, 2024, the Russian invaders fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region. — the Russian Federation.

This time, the Donetsk region of Ukraine was under attack from the enemy.

In addition, it is reported that the Russian army launched "Shahed" drones from the following directions: Cape Chauda — Crimea, Kursk — Russian Federation.

Radio engineering troops of the Air Force identified and escorted 22 "martyrs". 20 of them were shot down by air defense in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

It is worth noting that mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the new enemy attack.

