According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" military police, the criminal army of the Russian Federation almost completely destroyed Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region, but the Ukrainian military continues to hold defenses in this area.

What is happening in the Krynyk area on the left bank of the Kherson region

At the same time, the fact that the positions of Ukrainian forces in the village of Krynky were completely destroyed as a result of intense, prolonged enemy shelling and airstrikes was also taken into account. The village itself was almost completely destroyed. There is no possibility to hold a defense there, there is no possibility to get hold of any fortifications, and therefore in the future Ukrainian defenders are in other designated positions and bridgeheads and also on the left bank of the Dnieper, - explains Lykhova.

The spokesman of the "Tavriya" OSUV emphasized that in the entire operational zone of the group, the left bank of the Kherson region is the most active area, because the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducts assault attempts here almost every day.

They are more compared to other segments of our battle line in our operational area, but these indicators are measured in numbers of about three or four per day, sometimes two. Sometimes there can be about a dozen... This is a little less intense than it was before, but the attempts of the Russians to advance on these bridgeheads of ours continue, but they remain unsuccessful, - Lykhovi notes.

What was the goal pursued by the Armed Forces during the defense of Krynyk

According to People's Deputy from the "Voice" party, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Roman Kostenko, the Ukrainian military performed all combat tasks during the defense of the bridgehead in Krynk on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to him, the Ukrainian defenders in Krynyky from the very beginning were given the task of expanding the bridgehead and advancing in the direction of Crimea occupied by Russia.

Kostenko emphasized that the Ukrainian military occupied Krynky and conducted combat operations in the area of the nearby village of Kozachi Lageri, where a number of bridgeheads were created, which drew back a large number of reserve forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and did not allow these forces to advance through the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.