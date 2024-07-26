The Armed Forces of Ukraine are maintaining defenses near Krynyk, which was destroyed by the Russian army — the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are maintaining defenses near Krynyk, which was destroyed by the Russian army — the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU

Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Source:  Crimea. Realii

According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" military police, the criminal army of the Russian Federation almost completely destroyed Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region, but the Ukrainian military continues to hold defenses in this area.

  • The Ukrainian military is holding defenses near Krynyk, which was severely destroyed by the Russian army, showcasing resilience and determination in the face of adversity.
  • The left bank of the Kherson region is a crucial active defense area for Ukrainian troops, where combat missions are being successfully completed and bridgeheads expanded amidst ongoing Russian assaults.
  • The goal of Ukrainian Armed Forces during the defense of Krynyk includes expanding the bridgehead and advancing towards the occupied Crimea, thwarting Russian attempts to advance through the region.
  • Despite intense enemy shelling and airstrikes that destroyed Ukrainian positions in Krynyk, defenders have strategically relocated to other positions and bridgeheads to continue holding off Russian forces.
  • The operational zone in the left bank of the Kherson region remains a focal point for Russian assaults, with daily attempts to advance being repelled by the resilient Ukrainian military, according to spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovy.

What is happening in the Krynyk area on the left bank of the Kherson region

At the same time, the fact that the positions of Ukrainian forces in the village of Krynky were completely destroyed as a result of intense, prolonged enemy shelling and airstrikes was also taken into account. The village itself was almost completely destroyed. There is no possibility to hold a defense there, there is no possibility to get hold of any fortifications, and therefore in the future Ukrainian defenders are in other designated positions and bridgeheads and also on the left bank of the Dnieper, - explains Lykhova.

The spokesman of the "Tavriya" OSUV emphasized that in the entire operational zone of the group, the left bank of the Kherson region is the most active area, because the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducts assault attempts here almost every day.

The Armed Forces continue to maintain defense in the Krynok area
Military Armed Forces

They are more compared to other segments of our battle line in our operational area, but these indicators are measured in numbers of about three or four per day, sometimes two. Sometimes there can be about a dozen... This is a little less intense than it was before, but the attempts of the Russians to advance on these bridgeheads of ours continue, but they remain unsuccessful, - Lykhovi notes.

What was the goal pursued by the Armed Forces during the defense of Krynyk

According to People's Deputy from the "Voice" party, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Roman Kostenko, the Ukrainian military performed all combat tasks during the defense of the bridgehead in Krynk on the left bank of the Kherson region. 

According to him, the Ukrainian defenders in Krynyky from the very beginning were given the task of expanding the bridgehead and advancing in the direction of Crimea occupied by Russia.

Kostenko emphasized that the Ukrainian military occupied Krynky and conducted combat operations in the area of the nearby village of Kozachi Lageri, where a number of bridgeheads were created, which drew back a large number of reserve forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and did not allow these forces to advance through the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

