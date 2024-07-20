According to the information of the General Staff, as of 16:00 on July 20, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 85 times.

What is happening at the front in eastern Ukraine

It is noted that in Kharkiv Oblast , 2 attacks by Russian invaders were repelled near Hlyboky, another battle continued in the Vovchansk region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance in the areas of Glushkivka and Petropavlivka during the day.

In addition to these, the enemy carried out three attacks near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Pishchany.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers carried out 6 attacks near Nevsky, Makiivka and in the direction of Lozova.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the areas of Vyimka, Spirny, Pereizny and Verkhnyokamyansky.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Kalynyvka. 6 enemy attacks were recorded.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Ukrainian military repelled 4 attacks by Russian invaders in the area of Zalizny, where the enemy is still attacking, and New York.

The largest number of attempted enemy attacks was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk, where the Russian invaders have already carried out 32 attacks.

Fighting continued in the Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Pershoya, Vozdvizhenka and Progresa districts.

Fighting also continued in the direction of Kurakhovo, in two locations near Krasnohorivka. Our soldiers successfully repelled six more assaults - the enemy suffered losses near Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka.

The aggressor carried out four assaults on our positions near Kostyantynivka and Staromayorskyi. Enemy attack aircraft struck NARs near Urozhany.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, three combat clashes took place in the districts of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilivka. And the enemy launched more than fifty unguided air rockets in the direction of Kamianskyi and Lobkovo.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks by Russian invaders near Krynyk.