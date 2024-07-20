According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week the air defense forces and electronic warfare forces destroyed 154 aerial targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the number of destroyed enemy missiles and drones during the week

Among the destroyed targets are six Kh-101/555 cruise missiles and 148 UAVs of various types:

Shahed-131/136 - 12 units;

"Orlan"-10/30 - 11 a.m.;

Zala - 40 units;

"Lancet" - 35 units.

Supercam - 8 units;

Hi-82 - 27 units;

unspecified type - 15 units.

Also, in the conditions of intense hostilities, we land and suppress a significant number of tactical UAVs of the enemy, in particular fpv-drones and drones of the "wing" type, using various EW means. In the last week alone, our soldiers have foiled about 5,000 tasks for enemy UAVs of the "wing" type and for more than 3,000 fpv drones, Pavlyuk said. Share

At the same time, he separately noted the high professionalism of the air defense calculations of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka: "The day before, the soldiers of the brigade once again showed the Russians that the sky over Ukraine can only be Ukrainian by destroying another Su-25 in the Pokrovsky direction."

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during July 19, the Ukrainian military eliminated 990 Russian invaders.