According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week the air defense forces and electronic warfare forces destroyed 154 aerial targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 6 Russian cruise missiles and 148 UAVs, showcasing their effective air defense and electronic warfare capabilities.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the Ukrainian military's advantage over the Russian army at the front, resulting in the elimination of 990 Russian occupiers and significant enemy equipment.
- The professionalism of the air defense calculations of the 110th separate mechanized brigade highlights the high level of skills of the Ukrainian military in combat situations.
- Recent battles on July 19 demonstrated the Ukrainian military's readiness for war with the occupiers, as they increased the rate of destruction of equipment and successfully defended Ukraine's airspace.
- The Ukrainian military continues to foil a significant number of enemy UAV tasks, showcasing their ability to counter threats from various types of drones using advanced electronic warfare means.
What is known about the number of destroyed enemy missiles and drones during the week
Among the destroyed targets are six Kh-101/555 cruise missiles and 148 UAVs of various types:
Shahed-131/136 - 12 units;
"Orlan"-10/30 - 11 a.m.;
Zala - 40 units;
"Lancet" - 35 units.
Supercam - 8 units;
Hi-82 - 27 units;
unspecified type - 15 units.
At the same time, he separately noted the high professionalism of the air defense calculations of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka: "The day before, the soldiers of the brigade once again showed the Russians that the sky over Ukraine can only be Ukrainian by destroying another Su-25 in the Pokrovsky direction."
What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the day
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during July 19, the Ukrainian military eliminated 990 Russian invaders.
tanks - 8 thousand 257 (+7);
armored combat vehicles ‒ 15 thousand 917 (+15);
artillery systems – 15,542 (+22);
RSZV – 1 thousand 121 (+1);
air defense means ‒ 895 (+1);
aircraft – 362 (+1);
helicopters – 326 (+0);
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 12 thousand 350 (+34);
cruise missiles - 2,401 (+0);
ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0);
submarines - 1 (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 20 thousand 968 (+59);
special equipment - 2,607 (+14).
