On July 19, the Russian terrorist army hit Mykolaiv with three missiles. Currently, three people, including one child, were killed by this strike.
Death toll after Russian today's missile strike on Mykolaiv rises to three
The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that three people have already died, including a child.
Details of the tragedy appeared on the Nikolaevski Vanyok monitoring channel.
With a Kh-59 missile, Russian hit the fence of an ordinary yard in the city. The second hit was recorded outside the city.
Russia struck Mykolaiv with missiles
At 5:22 p.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevich, reported about the hit of Russian missile at houses in the city.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA , reported that the "ambulances" are underway to the hit place.
