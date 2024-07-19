Death toll after Russian today's missile strike on Mykolaiv rises to three

On July 19, the Russian terrorist army hit Mykolaiv with three missiles. Currently, three people, including one child, were killed by this strike.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that three people have already died, including a child.

Details of the tragedy appeared on the Nikolaevski Vanyok monitoring channel.

Several people died (except for a woman). One of the dead was a child (about 10 years old), it was torn to pieces, took on itself most peat of the missiles, and did not reach the entrance.

With a Kh-59 missile, Russian hit the fence of an ordinary yard in the city. The second hit was recorded outside the city.

At 5:22 p.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevich, reported about the hit of Russian missile at houses in the city.

And at 5:46 p.m. he specified that there was a dead person and wounded. Emergency services are working on the spot, the residential sector has been damaged.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA , reported that the "ambulances" are underway to the hit place.