Death toll after Russian today's missile strike on Mykolaiv rises to three
Alexander Senkevich
Kh-59
Читати українською

On July 19, the Russian terrorist army hit Mykolaiv with three missiles. Currently, three people, including one child, were killed by this strike. 

Points of attention

  • The Russian army carried out a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv.
  • Three people died as a result of the attack, including one child.
  • The mayor of Mykolaiv and other officials provided information on the number of victims and the amount of damage caused.
  • Emergency services are working at the scene of the explosion to assist the injured and assess the damage.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that three people have already died, including a child.

Details of the tragedy appeared on the Nikolaevski Vanyok monitoring channel.

Several people died (except for a woman). One of the dead was a child (about 10 years old), it was torn to pieces, took on itself most peat of the missiles, and did not reach the entrance.

With a Kh-59 missile, Russian hit the fence of an ordinary yard in the city. The second hit was recorded outside the city.

Russia struck Mykolaiv with missiles

At 5:22 p.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevich, reported about the hit of Russian missile at houses in the city.

And at 5:46 p.m. he specified that there was a dead person and wounded. Emergency services are working on the spot, the residential sector has been damaged.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA , reported that the "ambulances" are underway to the hit place.

