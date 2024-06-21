AFU continue to hold bridgehead in Krynky despite Russian constant assaults

The Ukrainian military continues to hold a bridgehead near the settlement of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to defend there.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military is facing difficulties in maintaining a bridgehead near the settlement of Krynka in the Kherson region.
- Special forces cross the river in teams despite massive artillery fire, using drones and hexacopters.
- The Ukrainian military has turned to Britain and the Royal Marines for support in the fight to maintain the bridgehead in Krynky.
- The Russian occupiers in the Krynky area use equipment, infantry and artillery at the same time, which complicates the situation for the Ukrainian military.
- Fierce battles are taking place on the left bank of the Dnipro, where the Ukrainians suffered losses, but destroyed more opponents.
What is the complexity of the defence of the bridgehead in Krynky
It is emphasised that each group of fighters stays on the left bank for about a month.
Those who cross to the left bank know there will be no easy way back.
Vampire hexacopters deliver water, food and ammunition to the military.
The material's authors emphasise that the Ukrainian military's last significant territorial victory was achieved in November 2022 during the liberation of Kherson.
At that time, further forecasts looked optimistic.
How the Ukrainian military prepared for the gruelling battles for Krynky
It was expected that the Ukrainian military would be able to continue the offensive on the left bank of the Dnipro, but the water obstacle turned out to be much more serious.
Since the creation of the bridgehead in Krynky in October 2023, Ukrainians have been trying to advance further and are fighting hard to maintain even this bridgehead.
The article emphasises that Ukraine turned to Great Britain and the Royal Marines to strengthen its attacks.
In this way, a thousand Ukrainian soldiers went through a gruelling five-week training course, which took place in Longmoor, Okehampton and Plymouth.
British marines taught Ukrainians to swim in life jackets and raise overturned boats to the surface
The soldiers of the 38th brigade needed these skills because a few months ago, one of their boats overturned during artillery fire.
Quoting Defence Forces fighters, The Times claims that the Ukrainians killed significantly more soldiers than the Russians on the left bank of the Dnipro, but the losses were heavy on both sides.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-