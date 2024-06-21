AFU continue to hold bridgehead in Krynky despite Russian constant assaults
AFU continue to hold bridgehead in Krynky despite Russian constant assaults

Source:  The Times

The Ukrainian military continues to hold a bridgehead near the settlement of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to defend there.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military is facing difficulties in maintaining a bridgehead near the settlement of Krynka in the Kherson region.
  • Special forces cross the river in teams despite massive artillery fire, using drones and hexacopters.
  • The Ukrainian military has turned to Britain and the Royal Marines for support in the fight to maintain the bridgehead in Krynky.
  • The Russian occupiers in the Krynky area use equipment, infantry and artillery at the same time, which complicates the situation for the Ukrainian military.
  • Fierce battles are taking place on the left bank of the Dnipro, where the Ukrainians suffered losses, but destroyed more opponents.

What is the complexity of the defence of the bridgehead in Krynky

In order to reach the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, Ukrainian special forces cross the river in teams of four, despite unmanned aerial vehicles and massive artillery fire. The boats leave at dusk, when Russian surveillance is at its most blind, the publication said.

It is emphasised that each group of fighters stays on the left bank for about a month.

Those who cross to the left bank know there will be no easy way back.

Vampire hexacopters deliver water, food and ammunition to the military.

When you fight in Donbas, you have the land behind you. And here you only have water. You constantly feel that the Russians are trying to drown you, admits one of the servicemen of the 38th brigade with the call sign "Fagot".

The material's authors emphasise that the Ukrainian military's last significant territorial victory was achieved in November 2022 during the liberation of Kherson.

At that time, further forecasts looked optimistic.

How the Ukrainian military prepared for the gruelling battles for Krynky

It was expected that the Ukrainian military would be able to continue the offensive on the left bank of the Dnipro, but the water obstacle turned out to be much more serious.

Since the creation of the bridgehead in Krynky in October 2023, Ukrainians have been trying to advance further and are fighting hard to maintain even this bridgehead.

The article emphasises that Ukraine turned to Great Britain and the Royal Marines to strengthen its attacks.

In this way, a thousand Ukrainian soldiers went through a gruelling five-week training course, which took place in Longmoor, Okehampton and Plymouth.

British marines taught Ukrainians to swim in life jackets and raise overturned boats to the surface

The soldiers of the 38th brigade needed these skills because a few months ago, one of their boats overturned during artillery fire.

Marines tend to fight infantry against infantry. But the Russians use infantry and artillery at the same time. They fire at their own boys who are attacking. They just don't care. Russians do not count their personnel. They just go headlong, explains the fighter with the call sign "Fagot".

Quoting Defence Forces fighters, The Times claims that the Ukrainians killed significantly more soldiers than the Russians on the left bank of the Dnipro, but the losses were heavy on both sides.

